Andy Murray who was given the wildcard at Australian Open has a unique history at the season’s first Slam. 5 questions on Murray.

Q1. Andy Murray lost 5 finals at the Australian Open, four of them to Novak Djokovic. Who was the other player to beat him in the final?

Q2. Murray was only the second man in the Open Era to lose five finals at any one major – the Aus Open, joining his former coach, Ivan Lendl. At which Slam was Lendl five times the runner-up?

Q3. In which season did Djokovic score his fifth victory over Murray at Melbourne Park, but was dethroned by the Scot as World No 1 in the season-finale?

Q4. When asked on an Insta chat last April what they’d each do, if they weren’t tennis players, Djokovic said “scientist”. Murray’reply: “Right now it would be cool to be a XXXXXX because you realise what’s important in times like this.”

Q5. Murray and Djokovic were born a week apart. Who’s older?