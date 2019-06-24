Toggle Menu
Boris Becker begins auction of trophies, medals to pay off debtshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/boris-becker-begins-auction-of-trophies-medals-to-pay-off-debts-5796750/

Boris Becker begins auction of trophies, medals to pay off debts

Boris Becker is auctioning his trophies, replicas as well as medals online to partially clear his debts.

Boris Becker, German Tennis Federation, Barbara Rittner, Dirk Hordorff
oris Becker is auctioning his trophies. (Source: File)

German tennis star Boris Becker is auctioning his trophies, replicas as well as medals online to partially clear his debts. The bankrupt champion will open auction from Monday by British firm Wyles Hardy.

Becker, who was the youngest Wimbledon winner at 17, is going to be auctioning 82 items online that includes medals, cups, watches as well as photographs. A replica of a Challenge Cup following his Wimbledon wins, replica of the Renshaw Cup from his Renshaw Cup when he became the youngest ever Grand Slam singles champion will also be up for grabs.

His Wimbledon finalist medal from 1990, when he was beaten by Swede Stefan Edberg, and a replica of the US Open silver cup made by jeweller Tiffany for his 1989 victory over Ivan Lendl, will also be included in the sale.

The 51-year old was declared bankruopt in 2017. This is not the first time that Becker was supposed to auction. He stopped the sale of his prized collection in July 2018, claiming he had diplomatic status and therefore immunity.

Advertising

The former world number one claimed that he had been appointed by the President of the Central African Republic as a sporting, cultural and humanitarian ‘attache’ to the European Union. The Central African Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, responded by declaring that his passport was a fake one.

The auction is, however, not expected to be enough to clear the debt of millions of pounds that he owesd to the Spanish courts for the work carried out in his villa in Mallorca.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

he six-times Grand Slam winner, nicknamed “Boom Boom” Becker for his devastating serve, won 49 titles and more than 20 million euros in prize money during his career. He has now moved to tennis commentary.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 FIFA World Cup: Amandine Henry sends France into last eight with Brazil extra-time win
2 World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for desperate Bangladesh
3 India will have a plan for hard-hitters like Russell, says Chahal