Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
Must Read

Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov pair enters semifinals in Rotterdam

The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarterfinal played on Thursday.

By: PTI | Rotterdam | Updated: February 14, 2020 7:12:46 pm
Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament. (Source: Twitter/rohanbopanna)

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament with an impressive win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in Rotterdam.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarterfinal played on Thursday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had a decent first-serve percentage of 67 and won three of the seven break points on offer.

They next meet the winners of the quarterfinal between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, and, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colin de Grandhomme’s late carnage helps New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets, clean sweep series by 3-0
Colin de Grandhomme’s late carnage helps New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets, clean sweep series by 3-0
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 14: Latest News