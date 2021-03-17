scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Latest news

Rohan Bopanna-Aisam Qureshi pair loses first match after reunion

The 'Indo-Pak pair' of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi lost its first match after rejoining forces, bowing out of the ATP 500 event on Wednesday.

By: PTI |
March 17, 2021 1:22:38 pm
Rohan Bopanna and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi lost their first match after rejoining forces (Source: @India_AllSports)

The ‘Indo-Pak pair’ of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi lost its first match after rejoining forces, bowing out of the ATP 500 event on Wednesday.

Up against second seeds Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray, the unseeded Indo-Pak team lost 7-6(4) 2-6 1-10 in the opening round of the USD 1204960 hard court tournament.

After trailing 0-7 in the Super Tie Breaker, it was an enormous task for them to pull back.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The last time Bopanna and Qureshi played together was in 2014 at the an ATP event in Shenzen.

Both the players had made it clear that their reunion was one-off arrangement since their low combined ranking won’t let them enter the bigger tournaments.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG. Virat Kohli, England beat India. IND vs ENg pics, Jos Buttler batting. Virat Kohli batting
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I in Pics: Jos Buttler takes England 2-1 in five-match series
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 17: Latest News

X