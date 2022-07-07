Birthday boy MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar spotted in Wimbledon crowd

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday, was spotted in the Wimbledon crowd sitting with his friends cheering on his favourite tennis stars.

Dhoni, who sported a grey blazer and black shades, was seen posing for a photo while watching the Wimbledon quarterfinals which has been shared by Wimbledon’s official Twitter handle and his IPL franchise CSK. Wimbledon posted it with a caption, “An Indian icon watching on (emoticon of Indian flag) #Wimbledon | @msdhoni

Though it’s not confirmed who MS Dhoni was cheering for last night, the CSK hinted that he was on the iconic Centre Court, watching the men’s singles quarter-final between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

Former Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar was also present in the Wimbledon crowd watching the Sania Mirza in action during her mixed doubles semifinal.

Former England footballer David Beckham was also present at the Centre Court as he was seen giving standing ovation to Nadal after his 4-hour-long quarter-final battle.