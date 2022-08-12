Bianca Andreescu feels in ‘great place’ in climb back to the top

August 12, 2022 2:32:15 pm
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu feels she is on the right track to finding her way back to the top echelons of the sport again after struggling with injuries and mental health issues in the past two years.
In 2019, Andreescu won in Indian Wells and the Canadian Open at home before going on to lift her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.
The 22-year-old Canadian rose to a career-best ranking of fourth the same year but later struggled with injuries, never able to recover reprise the same form again.
Andreescu, who has slipped to 53rd in the rankings, returned to the Tour in Stuttgart in April after a lengthy break to deal with mental health issues and revealed that she was close to quitting tennis.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I think it’s getting there,” she said on Thursday, after going down to China’s Zheng Qinwen in the third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto. “I definitely don’t think I’m there yet. But I just got to keep grinding.
“If I continue to just give my best and stay really committed to this. Because I really, really want this. Especially after so much time off, taking time for myself and all those like really rough moments.”
“I just feel like I’m in a great place right now. And even just me talking now I feel like last year, for instance, would be more negative. But I just, I feel so great.”
Zheng, 19, is also having a breakthrough 2022. She was ranked 143rd in the world at the start of the season but cracked the top-50 in June following a run to the fourth round of the French Open in Paris.
Andreescu had plenty of encouraging words for her opponent.
“I think she’s playing top-10 level right now. She’s playing really, really good. I’m super happy for her,” Andreescu said.
“When I was her age … I remember just being super fearless. The players don’t know you that well as well. And you kind of go out there, play fearless, no pressure. And that’s what she’s doing. Honestly, I think she can win the tournament if she continues like that.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndromePremium
Latest News
Hurt by warring stray bulls in Noida’s Salarpur, minor girl succumbs to injuries
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Tripura CM Manik Saha announces free degree education for girls at state-run colleges
Louis Vuitton’s £1,980 ‘Paint Can Bag’ from Virgil Abloh’s final collection leaves netizens perplexed
MAH CET 2022: MBA/MMS admit card to be released tomorrow; check how to download, result date
Pavan Kumar Varma resigns from Trinamool Congress
Delhi Police recover over 2,000 live cartridges ahead of Independence Day
After Valmiki Samaj calls off bandh in Punjab, Jalandhar-based body forcibly shuts shops
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Sara Ali Khan’s modern family: What the actor said about her bond with dad Saif, mom Amrita and Kareena Kapoor
SC directs States to inform it about constitution of Haj committees
Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here