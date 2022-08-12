scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Bianca Andreescu feels in ‘great place’ in climb back to the top

In 2019, Andreescu won in Indian Wells and the Canadian Open at home before going on to lift her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

By: Reuters |
August 12, 2022 2:32:15 pm
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, hits a return to Alize Cornet, of France, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament. (AP)

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu feels she is on the right track to finding her way back to the top echelons of the sport again after struggling with injuries and mental health issues in the past two years.

In 2019, Andreescu won in Indian Wells and the Canadian Open at home before going on to lift her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

The 22-year-old Canadian rose to a career-best ranking of fourth the same year but later struggled with injuries, never able to recover reprise the same form again.

Andreescu, who has slipped to 53rd in the rankings, returned to the Tour in Stuttgart in April after a lengthy break to deal with mental health issues and revealed that she was close to quitting tennis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...

“I think it’s getting there,” she said on Thursday, after going down to China’s Zheng Qinwen in the third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto. “I definitely don’t think I’m there yet. But I just got to keep grinding.

“If I continue to just give my best and stay really committed to this. Because I really, really want this. Especially after so much time off, taking time for myself and all those like really rough moments.”

“I just feel like I’m in a great place right now. And even just me talking now I feel like last year, for instance, would be more negative. But I just, I feel so great.”

Advertisement

Zheng, 19, is also having a breakthrough 2022. She was ranked 143rd in the world at the start of the season but cracked the top-50 in June following a run to the fourth round of the French Open in Paris.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Andreescu had plenty of encouraging words for her opponent.

“I think she’s playing top-10 level right now. She’s playing really, really good. I’m super happy for her,” Andreescu said.

Advertisement

“When I was her age … I remember just being super fearless. The players don’t know you that well as well. And you kind of go out there, play fearless, no pressure. And that’s what she’s doing. Honestly, I think she can win the tournament if she continues like that.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 02:32:15 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested
Explained

Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
Here's what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Here's what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course
Digging Deep

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 12: Latest News