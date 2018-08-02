WATCH: Benoit Paire fined $16,500 for epic meltdown

Benoit Paire of France smashed his racket multiple times in an outburst. (Source: AP) Benoit Paire of France smashed his racket multiple times in an outburst. (Source: AP)

France’s Benoit Paire has been fined $16,500 for his massive meltdown at the Citi Open in Washington on Tuesday. He was fined by the ATP for his outburst in the final set of his first round defeat to Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis. The Frenchman went down 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the opening round but his outburst grabbed the attention and was jeered off the court.

Down 4-2 in the final set, World No 55 Paire netted an overhead smash to surrender a break and a 5-2 edge. Frustrated with the effort, he smashed his racquet on the ground four times and kicked it away in frustration. At the change of ends, Baghdatis tried to calm Paire down but it failed as the Frenchman hurled two more racquets onto the court, where a ball boy collected them.

On match point, Paire just collected the ball on the Baghdatis serve to concede defeat tamely. Following the handshake at the net, Paire walked off court to the chorus of boos, blew kisses at the crowd.

The fine is more than double the prize money Paire made for his appearance. The fine was issued by the ATP for an audible obscenity, unsportsmanlike conduct and a lack of giving best effort.

