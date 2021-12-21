scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Belinda Bencic tests positive for Covid-19 after Abu Dhabi event, has ‘severe symptoms’

Olympic tennis champion had travelled to Abu Dhabi to play in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event last week.

By: Reuters |
December 21, 2021 9:31:26 pm
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebrates on the podium with her women's tennis singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. (Reuters)

Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic has tested positive for Covid-19 after her trip to Abu Dhabi and has “severe symptoms”, she said on Tuesday, a day after Rafa Nadal announced he had also tested positive.

Both players had travelled to Abu Dhabi to play in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event last week. Nadal also said he was having some “unpleasant moments” after testing positive upon his return to Spain.

“Unfortunately and even though I am fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for COVID-19,” Bencic said on Twitter.

“I am currently isolating and taking all precautionary (measures) to get through this as best as possible as I am experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills).

“While the timing is not ideal – as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing – I will make my way to Australia as soon as I am cleared and past the isolation period.”

Bencic lost to Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who had replaced US Open champion Emma Raducanu after the latter tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrew from the event.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

