Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka withdraws from ‘Tennis Plays for Peace’ Ukraine aid exhibition

With the US Open set to begin on Monday, the tournament initiative was to launch on Wednesday - Ukraine Independence Day - with the exhibition event at Louis Armstrong Stadium that would include women's world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Rafa Nadal, John McEnroe and others.

Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has been dropped from a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event raising money for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Azarenka is from Belarus, which helped Russia launch its invasion of Ukraine in February. (AP)

Belarusian twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has pulled out of the “Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition” to raise humanitarian aid for Ukraine given the sensitivities of the Ukrainian players, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian players such as Marta Kostyuk were unhappy that they were not made aware of, or consulted about, Azarenka's participation in the event, especially one being staged on Ukraine Independence Day.

Ukrainian players such as Marta Kostyuk were unhappy that they were not made aware of, or consulted about, Azarenka’s participation in the event, especially one being staged on Ukraine Independence Day.

Belarus is being used as a staging ground for Russia’s war in Ukraine, which it has termed a “special military operation”.

“In the last 24 hours, after careful consideration and dialogue with all parties involved, Victoria Azarenka will not be participating in our “Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition” this evening,” the USTA said in a statement.

“Vika is a strong player leader and we appreciate her willingness to participate,” it said. “Given the sensitivities to Ukrainian players, and the on-going conflict, we believe this is the right course of action for us.”

Azarenka appeared to address her exclusion in a tweet later, saying: “Never take for granted the impact of a kind gesture.”

Tennis Plays for Peace, comprised of all seven of tennis’ governing bodies including the four Grand Slam events, has raised more than $1 million in humanitarian aid and additionally helped the US Open surpass $1.2 million in funds raised for Ukraine relief.

Hundred-percent of the ticket revenue from the event was donated to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which supports humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from playing at Wimbledon but will be allowed to compete at Flushing Meadows in the season’s final Grand Slam tournament, which runs from August 29 to September 11.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:57:43 am
