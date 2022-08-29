scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

‘Be Black and be proud … You don’t let the world decide beauty … Butts are popular. I’m trying to lose mine, and people are trying to get mine!’ Serena Williams

On the eve of her last tournament before retirement Serena Williams talks about her legacy.

Serena’s influence goes beyond the sweat and toil on a tennis court and she knows it. She sees her greatest legacy as “confidence and self-belief” and teaching “Black girls, they can do it too”. (File)

“We changed the game of tennis,” Serena Williams, who is set to play in her last competitive tournament, the US open, later tonight tells the Time magazine. “We changed how people play, period. People never attacked. People never took balls early. People never served like this. People never had to play so hard to beat two Black girls from Compton.” The ‘we’ is of course herself and her sister Venus Williams.

When pressed whether she sees herself as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Serena chose to answer it thus: “I don’t know any other person that has won a Grand Slam or a championship in the NBA or anything else nine weeks pregnant,” she says. “A two-week event. That tournament, I relied on my brain. An athlete isn’t just about what an animal you are physically, like a specimen. It’s using everything. Your mind, your body, everything. And doing that for 20 years. And doing it against people that come against you and play the best game of their life. Every single time.

“You can come to your own conclusion after that.” That tournament she won was the 2017 Australian Open at the age of 35 without dropping a set.

Serena’s influence goes beyond the sweat and toil on a tennis court and she knows it. She sees her greatest legacy as “confidence and self-belief” and teaching “Black girls, they can do it too”.

“Confidence and self-belief. And teaching other Black kids, in particular Black girls, they can do it too.

“No one has ever been able to tell such an inspiring, authentic story. You live through my mistakes. You live through my ups, you live through my downs. The surgeries, and the comebacks. And it’s also a tale of never letting anyone write your story. A lot of people can relate to that. Always be authentically you. Own who you are. And love you. It’s a big tale of self-love.”

A side effect of that big tale of self-love she hopes is for young Black girls to feel good about the way they look.

“A lot of people feel they’re not pretty or they’re not cute enough because their skin is dark,” she says. “I think people could feel my confidence, because I was always told, ‘You look great. Be Black and be proud,” she tells Time magazine.

Serena talks about how giving the kids that confidence is important and how one shouldn’t let the “world decide beauty”.

Advertisement

“You don’t let the world decide beauty. And me being thicker or whatever, I mean, curves are popular now. Butts are popular. I’m trying to lose mine, and people are trying to get mine … Giving them that confidence, that motivation, is something that has literally never been done.”

Serena Williams also spoke about how she had to make a decision to quit and focus on the family, among other things, as women have to make a firm choice, unlike men.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

“It comes to a point where women sometimes have to make different choices than men, if they want to raise a family. It’s just black and white. You make a choice or you don’t … “There is no anger. I’m ready for the transition. I think I’m good at it [parenthood]. But I want to explore if I can be great at it.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 08:16:45 pm
Next Story

Moderate rain in parts of NCR,  could ‘improve air qualiy’ after Noida tower demolition  

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, detained
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, detained

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 29: Latest News