Tuesday, June 28, 2022
BBC presenters criticised for supporting Boris Becker on-air

Sue Barker and John McEnroe received flak over sympathising for the 54-year former German Tennis player who is currently serving his sentence for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying debt.

By: Sports Desk |
June 28, 2022 11:02:24 am
Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London, Friday, April 29, 2022. Becker was found guilty earlier of dodging his obligation to disclose financial information to settle his debts.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

BBC presenters for Wimbledon, John McEnroe and Sue Barker were criticised on Monday for showing support to Boris Becker on-air.

The duo was part of the coverage for the grand slam when they exchanged sympathising comments regarding the 54-year old former German Tennis player who is currently serving his sentence of two and a half years in Huntercombe prison.

“Boris, we love you. We miss you, man,” said McEnroe to which Barker responded, “We do indeed.”

BBC refused to comment after the viewers criticised them for allowing the pair to ‘send greetings’ to the ‘convicted criminal’. McEnroe had said earlier this month that he wished to visit Becker in prison during the Wimbledon.

“Boris is a friend of mine,” he said.

“This is just horrible. I want to see him if I possibly can and if he’s willing to see people. I just feel terrible. He’s one of the great players that has ever played the game, and I know it meant a lot to Boris. He’s been going through a lot for a long time.”

This wasn’t the first occasion when a BBC presenter/broadcaster had extended support to Becker. Viewers had also criticised Andrew Castle during the Queen’s Clubs Championships for supporting the German international.

““I’ve had a real moment of missing Boris,” he had said. “I know he’s in prison and I know why. Boris, we look forward to welcoming you on your return.”

Becker, a six-time grand slam winner, was prisoned for hiding  £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

