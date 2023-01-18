Battered and bruised, Rafael Nadal leaves the Australian Open with his future uncertain

Over the years, Rafael Nadal’s ability to withstand adversity has gained legendary status. But on Wednesday, during his straight-sets defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open, it seemed like he had finally had enough.

It was not when the Spaniard crouched down in pain clutching his hip midway through the second set, that signalled impending defeat. That came midway through the third, when he sat down for a changeover, his expression relaying his misery, and his body language indicating that he had accepted defeat.

"… I just wanted to finish the match." Brave to the very end, Rafa never gave in.#AusOpen • #AO2023 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2023

Moments earlier, the camera had panned to his team in the stands. His coach, and friend, Carlos Moya seemed tired and troubled. His wife, Mary, a few months after a reportedly challenging pregnancy that led to the birth of their first child, wiped tears on her face.

It has been a whirlwind 18 months for Nadal. After losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 French Open semifinal, the Spaniard succumbed to the chronic foot injury that has plagued him his entire career, needing minor surgery that left him walking on crutches at the end of that year.

Seven weeks later, he arrived at the Australian Open, in what some assumed was his last appearance down under, and won a record-setting 21st Major title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a final he was trailing by two sets. Nadal then went on a winning streak that ended at the Indian Wells final, where he was playing through a fractured rib that derailed his preparation for the clay season. Then, the chronic foot issue flared up.

He arrived in Paris unfit and uncertain, and left on crutches, but after taking pain-numbing injections in his foot, also with a record-extending 14th French Open singles title. He went to Wimbledon, for his first grass match in three years in high spirits after seeing positive results of an experimental treatment on his foot, and won all five matches he played there before snapping an abdominal muscle that led to his withdrawal from the semifinal and cast a shadow over the rest of his year.

"He's an incredible champion, he's never going to give up regardless of the situation." The superb @mackiemacster progresses, while paying tribute to Rafael Nadal.#AusOpen • #AO2023 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2023

So, this year, he came to Melbourne ready to do it again. To prove all the doubters wrong again. To fight adversity again. To win again. But this year, he was nowhere close.

Stuck in tennis’ perennial Catch 22 – to win at a top level you need to consistently play matches, for which you have to keep winning – Nadal had lost six of his last seven competitive matches over five months.

In the first round, he needed nearly four hours to dispatch an unseeded – yet talented – Jack Draper who faced physical issues of his own. Even before the injury, against McDonald, he was a distant second best, a set and a break down on what ended as a miserable day.

All this has, to his irritation, intensified scrutiny of his potential retirement. Nadal’s intense and powerful style of play can be extremely physical. That has led to multiple injuries in all of the load-bearing areas of his body – back, knees, hips, ankle, elbows, and wrists, and also led many to speculate that, out of sheer physical strain, he will be forced to call it quits earlier than most.

Rather than speculating on his retirement though, more pertinent questions will prevail over Nadal’s place in men’s tennis’ elite in the future. The physical toll of enduring the pain he has had to endure aside, he said he feels “destroyed mentally” on Wednesday, after dealing with injury after injury. He also said he has no problem making sacrifices to keep doing what he loves, to delay the inevitable end.

But how long will he continue to endure? How long will he spend on the rehab table, only to return a few months later? How long will he force himself to reset mentally? How long will he search for new playing ideas to mask his physical limitations?

The next big goal will be the French Open in May. As the 14-time champion, if Nadal goes into the tournament fit and sharp, he will be the firm favourite. At 36, with an ailing body, damaged psyche, and another injury setback, that will be a tall order to live up to. Leaving his year, and the rest of his career, in uncertainty.