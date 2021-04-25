Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach Stuttgart final

April 25, 2021 9:03:52 am
Top-ranked Ash Barty celebrated her birthday on Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final.
The new 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. Barty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities to win in just over two hours.
Grateful to be doing what I love 😍🥳 pic.twitter.com/ex6OworNBF
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 24, 2021
Barty will play Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.
Sabalenka defeated the second-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2 in the second semifinal. The Belarusian saved all three break points she faced and converted three of her own nine opportunities to win in just over an hour.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-