Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach Stuttgart final

Sunday, April 25, 2021
Ash Barty has celebrated her birthday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina in three sets in their Porsche Grand Prix semifinal in Stuttgart.

By: AP |
April 25, 2021 9:03:52 am
Stuttgart: Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday (Source: AP)

Top-ranked Ash Barty celebrated her birthday on Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final.

The new 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. Barty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities to win in just over two hours.

Barty will play Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.

Sabalenka defeated the second-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2 in the second semifinal. The Belarusian saved all three break points she faced and converted three of her own nine opportunities to win in just over an hour.

