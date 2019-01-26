Toggle Menu
Australian Open 2019: Barbora Krejcikova, Rajeev Ram win mixed doubles title

After edging a tight opening set, the experienced Ram and Krejcikova broke early in the second set and held firm to clinch the contest and deny their unseeded rivals.

Krejcikova, Ram win mixed doubles title at Australian Open
After edging a tight opening set, the experienced Ram and Krejcikova broke early in the second set and held firm to clinch the contest and deny their unseeded rivals.

Third seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Rajeev Ram defeated local favourites Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith 7-6 (3) 6-1 to win the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

After edging a tight opening set, the experienced Ram and Krejcikova broke early in the second set and held firm to clinch the contest and deny their unseeded rivals.

It was the first taste of Grand Slam success for American Ram while Krejcikova, who won two women’s doubles majors with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova last year, claimed her first mixed doubles Slam trophy.

