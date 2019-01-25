Australian Open women’s singles final: Petra Kvitova’s road to final

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova, who recovered from a knife attack two years back, has set up a title clash with US Open champion Naomi Osaka as the two chase double delight in Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday.

Two years after missing the Australian Open while recovering from a knife attack by a home intruder, Kvitova is now a match away from the title and a third Grand Slam trophy of her career.

Having overcome the physical injury, the two-time Wimbledon champion has mowed down opponents without dropping a set at Melbourne to enter her first hard court Grand Slam final on an 11-match winning streak.

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round:

Kvitova strolled into the Australian Open second round with a straight sets win over Magdelena Rybarikova of Slovakia on Monday. The eighth seed struggled with her serve early in the match before finding her rhythm for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Second round:

Kvitova put on a dominant display to defeat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and nine minutes to extend her winning streak to seven and move into the third round of the Australian Open.

Third round:

Petra Kvitova made light work of Belinda Bencic in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, to sail through the the last 16. The Czech overcame Bencic in just an hour and eight minutes to extend her winning streak to nine matches, beating Bencic 6-1 6-4.

Fourth round:

Petra Kvitova dealt a brutal smackdown to 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, winning her Australian Open last-16 match 6-2 6-1.

Quarter-finals:

It was an emotional moment for Kvitova as she broke down in tears after beating Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-1 6-4 in the quarterfinals. With the win, she reached her first Grand Slam semi-finals in five years.

Semi-finals:

Kvitova powered to a 7-6 (2) 6-0 victory against Danielle Collins of US in an hour and 34 minutes to make her first appearance in a major’s final outside of Wimbledon.