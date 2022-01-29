scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Australian Open Women’s Final 2022 LIVE score and updates: Ash Barty takes on Danielle Collins

Australian Open 2022 women's singles final, Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins: It's the fight for title in the Australian Open final between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 29, 2022 2:39:39 pm
Australian Open 2022 Women's LIVE Score, Australian Open 2022 Women's Finals LIVE UpdatesAustralian Open 2022 women's singles final Live Streaming, Live Updates: Ash Barty vs D Collins

Australian Open Women’s Finals 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Ash Barty will carry the weight of the host nation on her shoulders when she faces big-hitting American Danielle Collins in Saturday’s Australian Open final, as she seeks to end her country’s 44-year wait for a home champion.

The world number one has lost just 21 games to reach her maiden final at Melbourne Park and is primed to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open. Barty, who won the 2019 French Open and is the reigning Wimbledon champion, is also unbeaten in 10 matches this season and warmed up for the first Grand Slam of the year with a WTA 500 title in a tune-up tournament in Adelaide.

Standing in the Australian’s way is Collins, a first-time Grand Slam finalist. The American is a big underdog but Barty is not underestimating her. Twice an NCAA champion, Collins has continued the strong run for American women at Melbourne Park, becoming the third straight U.S. finalist after Jennifer Brady last year and Sofia Kenin in 2020.

Live Blog

Australian Open Women’s Finals 2022 LIVE score and updates: Ash Barty takes on Danielle Collins in the fight for Aus Open title

14:39 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Barty survives

Collins displays full power and flexibility with her backhands but Barty is still there.

Score: Barty 3-2 Collins

14:36 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Collins still alive!

Collins is fortunate to take the 4th game of the first set.

14:34 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Barty is blazing!

Barty starts with two heavy serves to reach 40-0. She fires a serve to the left-hand corner and takes the game.

Score: Barty 2-1 Collins

14:24 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Collins with a point

Danielle Collins brings the second game to 40-15.

Score: Barty 1-1 Collins

14:22 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Barty is ahead now

Ash Barty wins the first game. 

 
 
14:18 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Final is up

The Australian Open 2022 women's singles final is going on with Barty hitting an ace.

14:16 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Match is about to start!
13:52 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Aus Open Final

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2022 final between Ash Barty and D Collins. Stay tuned for all the live action from Melbourne right here.

Ash Barty finally has a chance to end the hype _ and end a 44-year singles title drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam. The top-ranked Barty is on a 10-match winning streak and plays American Danielle Collins in the final. Barty has dropped just one service game in the entire tournament.

Collins is 1-3 in four matches against Barty but her win came last year in Adelaide, Australia. Collins advanced to her first Grand Slam final with a 6-4, 6-1 win over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd