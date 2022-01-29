Australian Open Women’s Final 2022 LIVE score and updates: Ash Barty takes on Danielle Collins

Australian Open Women’s Finals 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Ash Barty will carry the weight of the host nation on her shoulders when she faces big-hitting American Danielle Collins in Saturday’s Australian Open final, as she seeks to end her country’s 44-year wait for a home champion.
The world number one has lost just 21 games to reach her maiden final at Melbourne Park and is primed to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open. Barty, who won the 2019 French Open and is the reigning Wimbledon champion, is also unbeaten in 10 matches this season and warmed up for the first Grand Slam of the year with a WTA 500 title in a tune-up tournament in Adelaide.
Standing in the Australian’s way is Collins, a first-time Grand Slam finalist. The American is a big underdog but Barty is not underestimating her. Twice an NCAA champion, Collins has continued the strong run for American women at Melbourne Park, becoming the third straight U.S. finalist after Jennifer Brady last year and Sofia Kenin in 2020.
Collins displays full power and flexibility with her backhands but Barty is still there.
Score: Barty 3-2 Collins
Collins is fortunate to take the 4th game of the first set.
Barty starts with two heavy serves to reach 40-0. She fires a serve to the left-hand corner and takes the game.
Score: Barty 2-1 Collins
Danielle Collins brings the second game to 40-15.
Score: Barty 1-1 Collins
Ash Barty wins the first game.
The Australian Open 2022 women's singles final is going on with Barty hitting an ace.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2022 final between Ash Barty and D Collins. Stay tuned for all the live action from Melbourne right here.