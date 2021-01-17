Australian Open: Tennis stars slam hotel food in quarantine

With strict quarantine rules ahead of the corona-affected Australian Open 2021, set to begin on February 8, tennis stars have come forward to express their anger over the quality of food being provided at their designated hotel.

Initially the plan was for competitors to be allowed out for five hours a day to train but that quickly changed after four passengers from two planes also carrying the players tested positive.

Multiple tennis stars complained of bad quality of food being provided. World No. 15 Carreno Busta from Spain shared a picture of salad, an apple and juice cup alongside the caption ‘really?’.

Meanwhile world No.28 Benoit Paire from France opted against the quarantine meals entirely, and had McDonald’s delivered to his room.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed the year’s first Grand Slam will go ahead from Feb. 8 despite anger from players forced into hard quarantine in Melbourne due to positive COVID-19 cases on their charter planes.

Forty-seven players and their entourages have to isolate for two weeks in their hotel rooms in Melbourne and are no longer able to leave them to train after infections were reported on two chartered flights carrying them to Melbourne.

Tiley said the tournament would start as scheduled but governing body Tennis Australia would look at altering the leadup tournaments to help the affected players.

“We are reviewing the schedule leading in to see what we can do to assist these players,” Tiley told the Nine Network on Sunday.

“The Australian Open is going ahead and we will continue to do the best we possibly can do to ensure those players have the best opportunity.”

Quarantine authorities said they had recorded a fourth COVID-19 infection among the passengers on the two charter flights carrying players to Melbourne.

A broadcaster on the flight from Los Angeles had tested positive, adding to an aircrew member and a tennis coach on the same plane who were reported on Saturday. The other case was Sylvain Bruneau, the coach of the women’s 2019 U.S. Open champion – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu.

Bruneau was a passenger on a charter flight carrying 23 players from Abu Dhabi.Some of the affected players complained about their detention, saying they had not been adequately advised.

With help from Reuters