Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roger Federer Stats: Roger Federer to be out of top three for first time in 18 months

Roger Federer’s bid for a hat-trick of Australian Open titles was crushed on Sunday as Greek wunderkind Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated the Swiss master 6-7(11) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-6(5) and become his country’s first Grand Slam quarter-finalist.

In a match pitting the oldest and youngest players left in the men’s draw, the 20-year-old Tsitsipas overhauled Federer in three hours and 45 minutes under the lights of Rod Laver Arena to announce his arrival at the big stage.

Here are some stats from the four-set fourth round thriller between Tsitsipas and Federer:

#Federer will leave Melbourne Park without a quarter-final appointment for only the second time in 18 years.

#World No. three Roger Federer will be out of the top 3 for the first time for 18 months.

#Federer has not reached semi-finals at four straight Grand Slams – longest drought since first Grand Slam semifinal, final and title at 2003 Wimbledon. Before going down in the fourth set of Australian Open to Tsitsipas, the Swiss lost to Millman in the fourth round of US Open 2018, Anderson in Wimbledon 2018 quarterfinal and decided to skip the French Open 2018.

#Roger Federer is the sixth top-10 player Tsitsipas has beaten. Before the Australian Open, the 20-year old beat Dominic Thiem (on two occassions), Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson (on two occassions) and Novak Djokovic.

#Tsitsipas, 20, is the first player from Greece to reach Grand Slam quarterfinals

#Both Tsitsipas and his quarterfinal opponent Bautista Agut will play their first Grand Slam quarterfinal when they meet on Tuesday. Agut beat Cilic Marin in the fourth round to set up clash against Tsitsipas in the quarters.