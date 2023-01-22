Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner meet in first heavyweight men’s clash

Grand Slam fever grips tennis fans all over the world as the 2023 Australian Open kicks off. For the next fortnight, The Indian Express will bring you the biggest storylines of the day, and the best matches to watch at timings suitable for Indian audiences, every morning.

Showcase match

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (15) Jannik Sinner (Round of 16)

1.30 pm, Rod Laver Arena

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the highest seed left in the Australian Open main draw. He is seven matches unbeaten in 2023. He is yet to drop a set, or his serve, in each of his three opening rounds. And yet, he knows that most are unconvinced about his potential as a title-contender.

“When I see only two (reporters) of you here, then maybe (smiles),” he said in a press conference when asked if he feels like he has gone under the radar this year. “I don’t mind. I like it being quiet. It’s like we’re friends having a conversation.”

Tsitsipas, 24, was one of the shining lights of the ATP’s ‘NextGen’ of players that could replace Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer at the sport’s summit. He boasts evident talent – a visually-appealing all-court game with a strong serve, a topspin-laden forehand, and great touch at the net.

Yet, as he has grown into the hype that surrounded him as a teenager, there seems to be an element of mental resilience missing in his game. Last year, he lost a Wimbledon third-round against Nick Kyrgios in a match that became a bit tetchy as tempers flared. After a promising buildup, he lost the first round of the US Open. When the draw opened up for a realistic title charge at the French Open – on his preferred surface of clay – he fell to 19-year-old Holger Rune in another edgy affair.

After his straight-sets win in the third round, Tsitsipas hinted that he is aware that mental lapses have cost him. “If my mind is not there, doesn’t matter who I’m playing. If I’m not able to generate good shots, hit big shots at important moments, be daring at important moments, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the net,” he said. “It’s always up to me.”

And now, as the draw has once again opened up in his favour in the second week of a Grand Slam, the Greek has been handed an opportunity to make a statement against Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

The match on Sunday marks the second of two heavyweight fourth-round clashes. Ordinarily, the showcase match for this series would have been World No. 1 Iga Swiatek taking on reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. But in yet another questionable scheduling decision, the Australian Open have bafflingly failed to make it the prime-time match on the Rod Laver Arena.

The decision, as questionable as it may be, is evidence that Sinner is expected to give Tsitsipas a much harder outing than it may seem on paper.

The 21-year-old has emerged as the most dependable best-of-five player active on tour. He is the only singles player to reach at least the fourth round of the last six Grand Slams (being vaccinated, or Russian at Wimbledon, does not help the cause) and for all his technical prowess, has shown mental sharpness that is far beyond his years.

A few months ago, he was three points away from defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in an all-time classic US Open quarterfinal, before a couple of backhands into the net handed the Spaniard a way back into the match.

That level and ambition are both intact. After storming into the third round, he needed to come back from two-sets down against a peaking Marton Fucsovics to win with remarkable ease.

The head-to-head may be in Tsitsipas’ favour, leading 4-1 and winning each of the last three without dropping a set – including a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win at last year’s quarterfinal in Melbourne Park.

Since then, however, Sinner has improved. The question marks around the reliability of his serve have begun disappearing, and he has kept injuries at bay. The Italian has two key strengths that can hurt his upcoming opponent.

The first is his backhand, which he can flatten with force and go deep crosscourt into Tsitsipas’s weaker one-hander. The Greek often uses smart slices to bring his forehand into play and mask that weakness, but will come out as second best in that exchange more often than not.

The second is Sinner’s return, a notch ahead of any other player Tsitsipas has played so far. The Greek has reached the semifinal in Melbourne three of the last four years, largely on the dependability of his serve. But Sinner is able to both take the ball early and return with depth, or use slices to give himself the time to get back into the rally. Acrobatics meet technique in his well-formed tactics.

It may go either way, but a men’s draw that has seen so many top players bow out early, gets its first high-quality matchup. And the winner will become the odds-on favourite to reach the final.