‘I’m not doing the year to just say goodbye in tournaments. It’s my last year…’ : Three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka after his exit form Australian Open

A day after he became the oldest man to reach the third round of the Australian Open since Ken Rosewell achieved the feat in 1978, former world number three and 2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka bowed out of his last Australian Open with a 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss against American Taylor Fritz in the third round of the Australian Open at the John Cain Arena. Wawrinka, who won the 2014 Australian Open with a win over Rafael Nadal, would spend time sharing a beer with tournament director Craig Tiley apart from sharing emotional words with the crowd.

“My mindset was what I have been saying, I’m not doing the year to just say goodbye in tournaments. It’s my last year, so of course when I’m going to lose in a tournament, it’s going to be a goodbye for this tournament, but my mindset is still a competitor and I always want to push myself. I’m trying to find the balance between competitor, trying to win, but at the same time enjoying those moments with the fans, with the atmosphere. And here it was more than I could expect with the support. Every match was something really special, and I really appreciate that.” Wawrinka said in the post match press conference.