Australian Open semifinals: Rybakina-Azarenka faceoff; Sabalenka looking for maiden Grand Slam final

Showcase match

(22) Elena Rybakina vs (24) Victoria Azarenka (Semifinal)

2 pm, Rod Laver Arena

There have been few Wimbledon champions in history that have received the treatment that Elena Rybakina has got in the six months since her triumph.

The WTA’s decision to strip the event of ranking points in response to Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players is a reason for that, not allowing the Russia-born Kazakh to rise up the rankings. But there has been ignorance from the media at large, and from tournament organisers that have made her play on outside courts in high-profile events.

She has been vocal about feeling let down by her ranking at times, but has more or less let her tennis do the talking. “It does not matter so much what court you start the tournament on as it does what court you finish the tournament on,” she said after beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open fourth round.

Rybakina: “I already [won a Slam] once, and of course I got confident that I can do it again. I did really good preparation with the team. I’m not really surprised with the results. I’m happy. “I’m just hungry to work and improve more.”#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WmouJpwX5R — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 24, 2023

Rybakina has thrived under the radar, emerging out of one of the most lopsided sections of a women’s Grand Slam in recent history with remarkable ease. She is yet to lose a set, with wins over Swiatek, last year’s finalist Danielle Collins, and big hitter Jelena Ostapenko. She has played to her strengths, keeping the rallies (and match durations) short by using her easy power to overwhelm opponents, and returned well and deep to get past big servers.

The 6-ft-tall Kazakh sets up her game on her biggest strength, a powerful serve. Per WTA, nearly half of her first serves in Melbourne have gone unreturned, and she has a tournament-high 35 aces. That strength should be put to the test by her next opponent, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.

The peak of Azarenka’s career may have come a decade ago, but her familiarity with conditions in Melbourne as a two-time former champion, and her aggressive baseline game, have proved to be huge weapons.

She is a pure returner, able to take advantage of faltering service speeds with an advanced return positioning – sometimes inside the baseline – and is adept at making players who enjoy keeping rallies short uncomfortable by making them play one or two more shots than they would like. Watch out for Azarenka’s use of the backhand slice, which could rob Rybakina of the pace she enjoys redirecting for winners, and get her engaged in longer rallies.

More than just reaching a Major final though, what Azarenka is trying to achieve in Melbourne is fascinating, and incredibly difficult. If she wins the title, there will be exactly 10 years between her latest and last (Australian Open 2013) Grand Slam singles title, by far the longest period for any multiple-Slam champion.

The Belarusian is trying to prove that she can return to the sport’s elite stage despite having left it for the better part of a decade. In her way, however, is a perfect match for her game – a heavy, flat hitter with a big serve – with a point to prove of her own.

Looking for a breakthrough

In the second match of the night session on Rod Laver Arena, Azarenka’s compatriot Sabalenka takes on Poland’s Magda Linette.

To say that Sabalenka is a heavy favourite is an understatement. The fifth seed is, by far, the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw and is 9-0 in 2023, without losing a single set.

Aryna Sabalenka is now 18-0 in sets in 2023 and into her 1st #AusOpen semifinal. Sabalenka in 2023: Adelaide 1: 76 76 63 75 63 62 63 76 Melbourne: 61 64 63 61 62 63 75 62 63 62 From Adelaide, on her calmer 2023 approach: https://t.co/zwAvvFcv2D pic.twitter.com/v3R2z2f2Qd — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 25, 2023

Sabalenka’s form can be analysed for the finer details, but it is in plain sight while watching her play. There are few tactics any opponent can formulate to stop the 24-year-old big hitter when her natural power and flat, precisely-placed groundstrokes skid off the quick courts in Melbourne and land on their racquets like rocks.

The sheer ferocity of her hitting has been enough to overpower anyone in her way – the highest number of games she has dropped in any of her five matches in Melbourne was seven, against Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Despite her great form though, there is a hurdle Sabalenka has never been able to climb – reaching a Major final. She has lost each of her three previous semifinals in the last two years. In Linette, she has the kind of experienced player who can take advantage of her nerves.

The pair may be the follow-up act to the Rybakina-Azarenka showdown, but it is a big opportunity for Sabalenka to make a statement, or for Linette to spoil the party.