Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon pulls out of French Open

Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon pulls out of French Open

Chung Hyeon, who had to retire in his semifinal against eventual champion Roger Federer at Australian Open and pulled out from Lyon Open and Italian Open.

By: AP | Seoul | Published: May 23, 2018 1:47:21 pm
Chung Hyeon, Chung Hyeon South Korea, Australian Open 2018, Australian Open 2018 schedule, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Chung’s blazing run through the Melbourne Park draw has appeared like a bolt from the blue on the surface. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon won’t have a chance to repeat his Grand Slam heroics at the French Open: the 22-year-old Korean withdrew from the year’s second major on Wednesday with a persistent ankle injury. Chung, who had to retire in his semifinal against eventual champion Roger Federer at Melbourne Park in January because of severe blisters, said he had been carrying the ankle injury through the clay-court season. He had earlier withdrawn from the Lyon Open and Italian Open.

In a post on Twitter the 20th-ranked Chung said: “Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros. I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season. An MRI scan has revealed that I have build up of fluid in the ankle joint which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest.”

The French Open begins Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 