Australian Open: Quarantined Novak Djokovic strikes conversation with SA girl from balcony

Tennis player Novak Djokovic is seen on a balcony of the M Suites hotel where tennis players are undergoing mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open to be played in Melbourne, in Adelaide (Source: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic made a little girl’s day when he waved at her and struck up a conversation from his balcony during compulsory quarantine ahead of the Australian Open 2021.

Clutching the same Head brand racquet Djokovic uses, nine-year-old Ava Moukachar tried twice to catch a glimpse of her idol and it was on Friday that her dream came true. While the Serbian is staying at the newly-opened Majestic M Suites Hotel in Adelaide, other tennis players are going through a strict quarantine in Melbourne.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who stood on his balcony, noticed Ava and waved at her, according to news.com.au. The girl responded by by asking him who he thought would win the forthcoming match – him or his competitor.

Djokovic: “Who do you think?”

Ana: “You.”

Djokovic: “OK, thank you. Nice to meet you. Nice racquet you’ve got there – I like it.”

He asked Ava what her favourite shot was and was told ‘forehand’. The number one ranked men’s tennis player also asked her what surface she preferred to play on and she replied ‘hard court.’

World number one Novak Djokovic, who is in quarantine in Adelaide alongside a host of other players, is serenaded by fans with a Serbian dance on his hotel balcony pic.twitter.com/UUfJ6BktYX — Reuters (@Reuters) January 23, 2021

Djokovic: “So do you want to keep on training tennis?”

Ana: “Yes.”

Djokovic: “Playing in the Australian Open?”.

Ana: “Yes.”

Djokovic: “I wish you luck.”

Ava’s mother Maria Moukachar, also a big fan of Djokovic, said her daughter was ecstatic after the conversation with her idol.

“She was ecstatic,” Ms Moukachar told NCA NewsWire. “She’s over the moon at the moment. She’s so excited.”

Ava said she was “a bit nervous to see him” but then “he saw me and waved at me”. She said the encounter was even better than she’d hoped and she’s even now more inspired to succeed at the sport.

The Australian Open starts on February 8.