Australian Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran goes down in first round

Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action during the match against Japan’s Tatsuma Ito. (Source: Reuters) Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action during the match against Japan’s Tatsuma Ito. (Source: Reuters)

India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s Australian Open first-round match did not go in his favour as he went down 4-6 2-6 5-7 to Japanese Tatsuma Ito.

Ranked World No.122, Prajnesh fought for 2 hours and 1 minute as rain also played spoilsport after his match was postponed from Monday for the same reason. Ito will now take on World no. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Australian Open:

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who sneaked into main draw as Lucky Loser, goes down to WR 145 Tatsuma Ito 4-6, 2-6, 5-7 in 1st round.

He pocketed 1,22, 500 Australian dollars (around 60 lacs INR) overall for the effort.

END of Indian challenge in Singles. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/eIRrD5v2mK — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 21, 2020

The 30-year-old gave a tough fight and even showed resilience in the third set when he broke Ito to take a 2-1 lead. The Japanese opponent, however, broke back immediately before Prajnesh erred when the set was level at 5-5.

Prajnesh, who entered the main draw of the men’s singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, made his fifth straight appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event having earlier played in the Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open due to his better rankings.

More to follow

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd