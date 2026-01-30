Australian Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner in 5-set epic, reaches final

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his semifinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the Australian Open final after a marathon contest on Friday where he beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic, gunning for his 25th Grand Slam title, went down in the first set but came back in the second one but fell again in the 3rd.

However, the Serb persisted and won the fourth set to drag the match into the 5th and deciding set. After a close-run set, the 38-year-old finally won the decider and punched his ticket to his 11th Australian Open final. He will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the other semifinal between Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev also went to a 5 sets as the Spaniard endured cramps and injury before fending off the German to become the youngest man in the Open era to reach the finals of all four Grand Slam events. At 22, he’s aiming to be the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.