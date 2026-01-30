Australian Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner in 5-set epic, reaches final

Djokovic will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday. after defeating Jannik Sinner on Friday at the Australian Open semifinal.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 08:11 PM IST
Novak DjokovicNovak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his semifinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the Australian Open final after a marathon contest on Friday where he beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic, gunning for his 25th Grand Slam title, went down in the first set but came back in the second one but fell again in the 3rd.

However, the Serb persisted and won the fourth set to drag the match into the 5th and deciding set. After a close-run set, the 38-year-old finally won the decider and punched his ticket to his 11th Australian Open final. He will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the other semifinal between Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev also went to a 5 sets as the Spaniard endured cramps and injury before fending off the German to become the youngest man in the Open era to reach the finals of all four Grand Slam events. At 22, he’s aiming to be the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

He reached his first Australian Open final the hard way, winning 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-5 in 5 hours, 27 minutes. It was the longest match of the tournament so far, and the longest semifinal ever at the Australian Open — surpassing the 2009 classic between Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco.

That’s despite him being two points away in the third set from a semifinal victory in a tournament where he hadn’t dropped a set through five rounds. When he led by two sets, Alcaraz appeared to be in the kind of form that won him the U.S. Open last year and helped him evenly split the last eight majors with Jannik Sinner.

Also Read | What is the 88-year-old record that Carlos Alcaraz will aim to beat in the Australian Open final on Sunday?

After a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg, though, Alcaraz’s footwork wasn’t up to his usual standard. He said initially it didn’t feel like cramping because the pain seemed to be just in one muscle, the right adductor, and he needed an assessment.

He navigated the third and fourth sets and was behind in the fifth after dropping serve in the first game. But he kept up the pressure and didn’t break back until Zverev was serving for the match in the 10th. He won the last four games.

 

