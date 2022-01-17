Australian Open: Naomi Osaka overcomes Camilo Osorio obstacle in Melbourne Park opener

January 17, 2022 9:21:16 am
Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Colombian Camila Osorio to reach the second round of the Australian Open 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
A flying start ✅@naomiosaka begins her #AusOpen title defence with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Camila Osorio. #AO2022 · @wwos · @espn · @Eurosport · @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/LISMiW5yy6
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2022
The Japanese former world number one looked all business as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set but a first hold of serve invigorated Osorio, who then started chasing down everything Osaka threw at her.
Osaka needed to save two break points to hold serve for the first set and faced two more in the second stanza before overpowering the inexperienced world number 50 with her aggressive shots from the baseline.
“It always feels special to come back here,” said the 13th seed, who will next face Dayana Yastremska or Madison Brengle as she seeks her third Melbourne Park title.
“I thought she played amazing. Overall I’m just happy to be here, I’m happy to see everybody in the audience and I hope we gave you a great performance.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-