Australian Open: Nadal storms into quarters, Shapovalov stuns Zverev

Rafael Nadal is into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 14th time after beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets following a long opening tiebreaker.

Nadal needed seven set points before finishing off the 28-minute, 40-second tiebreaker on the way to his 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory.

It extended his streak to 21 straight wins against fellow left-handers.

Nadal moved to equal-second with John Newcombe on the all-time list for most quarterfinals in Australia. Roger Federer tops that list with 15.

It’s also his 45th time into the last eight at a Grand Slam tournament, which is third on the all-time list behind Federer (58) and Novak Djokovic (51).

Nadal is now potentially three victories away from a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Shapovalov upsets Zverev to reach quarterfinals

Denis Shapovalov has upset third-seeded Alexander Zverev to move into an Australian Open quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal.

The No. 14-seeded Shapovalov is into the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time.

The 22-year-old Canadian finished off a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Olympic gold medalist Zverev on Margaret Court Arena less than an hour after Nadal secured his spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 14th time.

Shapovalov spent almost 11 hours on court through the first three rounds, winning twice in four sets and once in five, and was surprised by the relative speed of his 2-hour, 21-minute win over Zverev.

“Probably the one I least expected to finish in three,” he said.

