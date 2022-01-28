Australian Open: Mladenovic, Dodic win mixed doubles championship

January 28, 2022 1:57:28 pm
Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia have defeated Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 to win the mixed doubles championship.
Title town for 🇫🇷 @kikimladenovic & @dodigtennis 🇭🇷
They defeat Fourlis/Kubler 6-3 6-4 to win the mixed doubles crown 🏆 #AusOpen • #AO2022
🎥: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/SyeWnzdKjO
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Mladenovic also won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2014 with Daniel Nestor and has two women’s doubles titles in 2018 and 2020 in Australia among her five major women’s doubles titles.
Dodig has three other Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and two in men’s doubles, including last year’s Australian Open title with Filip Polášek.
Next up on Rod Laver Arena is the first men’s singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday’s final.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-