Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev marches into second round

US Open champion Medvedev, favourite to win at Melbourne Park in the wake of Novak Djokovic's deportation.

By: Reuters | Melbourne |
January 18, 2022 11:55:08 am
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after defeating Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (AP)

Daniil Medvedev launched his bid for a maiden Australian Open title on Tuesday with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) romp over Swiss battler Henri Laaksonen.

US Open champion Medvedev, favourite to win at Melbourne Park in the wake of Novak Djokovic’s deportation, was in cruise control for two sets against world number 91 Laaksonen before being dragged into a proper dog-fight in the third set.

Finland-born Laaksonen produced scintillating tennis to keep in touch with Medvedev in the tiebreak before faltering with a pair of unforced errors that gave the Russian three match points.

Medvedev sealed the win on the first of them and will play the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Liam Broady for a place in the third round.

