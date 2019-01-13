Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australian Open

Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Streaming: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic would look to clinch a record seventh Australian Open title, as the tournament is set to begin from Monday. Both the tennis stars face a tough challenge from Alexander Zverev, as he defeated the Serb in the summit clash of ATP World Tour Finals last year. Andy Murray, on the other hand, would be making his last appearance in Melbourne after the three-time Grand slam winner said that he is set to retire due to his chronic hip pain. He is scheduled to play his opening round match against No. 22-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut.

Advertising

Uncertainties over Rafael Nadal fitness remains as he pulled out of Brisbane warm-up. However, the 32-year-old tennis star from Spain asserted that he has regained full fitness and promises to unleash a remodeled serve.

When are Australian Open 2019 matches?

The Australian Open men’s and women’s singles matches will take place from Monday, January 14, 2018.

Where is Australian Open 2019 matches?

The Australian Open men’s and women’s singles matches will be played in Melbourne, Australia.

What time does Australian Open 2019 matches begin?

The Australian Open men’s and women’s singles matches will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2019 matches?

The Australian Open men’s and women’s singles matches will be broadcast on Sony Six SD and HD, Sony Ten 2 SD and HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Australian Open 2019 matches?

Advertising

The Australian Open men’s and women’s singles matches live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.