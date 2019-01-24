Australian Open Live Score Streaming, Day 11: Kvitova vs Collins, Pliskova vs Osaka and Tsitsipas vs Nadal

Toggle Menu
Rafael Nadal
Australian Open 2019 Live Tennis Score Semifinals Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal to face Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Source: AP)

Australian Open 2019 Semifinals Tennis Live Score and Streaming: The stage is set for epic semifinal clashes at Australian Open 2019 on Thursday. In the women’s semifinal matches, Petra Kvitova, the only woman left to have been this far along at Melbourne Park, will face off against grand slam debutant Danielle Collins. In the next match, Karolina Pliskova will take on the US Open champion Naomi Osaka. On the men’s front, a mouth-watering clash is in store as Rafael Nadal takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 20-year-old Tsitsipas stunned defending champion Roger Federer to make it into the quarterfinals. The winner of the match will face off against the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Lucas Pouille in the final. Catch Live score and updates of Australian Open 2019 Semifinals.

Live Blog

Australian Open 2019 Live, Day 11 Live Score and Updates:

Who is Danielle Collins?

Daniell Collins is World No 35 at the moment. The 25-year-old US college star was ranked 162nd a year ago. In a year, she picked up wins over Madison Keys to reach quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Coco Vandeweghe and Venus Williams to reach semis in Miami and Victoria Azarenka to make it into the semifinal in San Jose Carla Suárez-Navarro in Eastbourne.

Petra Kvitova and Daniell Collins come out

Here are they are - the first two semifinal entrants. Eighth seed Petra Kvitova takes on Danielle Rose Collins, in the first semifinal. Who will make it into the final!

Australian Open 2019 Semifinal Live

After a series of major upsets, here are the semifinals clashes in store today:

Petra Kvitova vs Danielle Collins

Karolina Pliskova vs Naomi Osaka

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rafael Nadal

Who will come out on top!?

Australian Open 2019 Live Score Tennis quarter-finals Live Streaming: Serena Williams blew a 5-1 final set lead against seventh seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday, squandering four match points as she was beaten 6-4 4-6 7-5. Pliskova stunned a packed Rod Laver Arena with a fightback for the ages as she rallied from the brink of defeat to deny Williams the chance to keep alive her hopes of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

