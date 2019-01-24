Australian Open Live Score Streaming, Day 11: Kvitova vs Collins, Pliskova vs Osaka and Tsitsipas vs Nadal

Australian Open 2019 Semifinals Tennis Live Score and Streaming: The stage is set for epic semifinal clashes at Australian Open 2019 on Thursday. In the women’s semifinal matches, Petra Kvitova, the only woman left to have been this far along at Melbourne Park, will face off against grand slam debutant Danielle Collins. In the next match, Karolina Pliskova will take on the US Open champion Naomi Osaka. On the men’s front, a mouth-watering clash is in store as Rafael Nadal takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The 20-year-old Tsitsipas stunned defending champion Roger Federer to make it into the quarterfinals. The winner of the match will face off against the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Lucas Pouille in the final. Catch Live score and updates of Australian Open 2019 Semifinals.
Who is Danielle Collins?
Daniell Collins is World No 35 at the moment. The 25-year-old US college star was ranked 162nd a year ago. In a year, she picked up wins over Madison Keys to reach quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Coco Vandeweghe and Venus Williams to reach semis in Miami and Victoria Azarenka to make it into the semifinal in San Jose Carla Suárez-Navarro in Eastbourne.
Petra Kvitova and Daniell Collins come out
Here are they are - the first two semifinal entrants. Eighth seed Petra Kvitova takes on Danielle Rose Collins, in the first semifinal. Who will make it into the final!
Australian Open 2019 Semifinal Live
After a series of major upsets, here are the semifinals clashes in store today:
Petra Kvitova vs Danielle Collins
Karolina Pliskova vs Naomi Osaka
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rafael Nadal
Who will come out on top!?