Australian Open Live Score Streaming, Day 11: Kvitova vs Collins, Pliskova vs Osaka and Tsitsipas vs Nadal

Australian Open 2019 Semifinals Tennis Live Score and Streaming: The stage is set for epic semifinal clashes at Australian Open 2019 on Thursday. In the women’s semifinal matches, Petra Kvitova, the only woman left to have been this far along at Melbourne Park, will face off against grand slam debutant Danielle Collins. In the next match, Karolina Pliskova will take on the US Open champion Naomi Osaka. On the men’s front, a mouth-watering clash is in store as Rafael Nadal takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 20-year-old Tsitsipas stunned defending champion Roger Federer to make it into the quarterfinals. The winner of the match will face off against the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Lucas Pouille in the final. Catch Live score and updates of Australian Open 2019 Semifinals.