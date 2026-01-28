Novak Djokovic must make the best of fortune smiling on him at Australian Open

Helped immensely by a walkover and a retirement when he was two sets down, Serbian legend has no excuses, but the Italian defending champion looks in prime form.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian openNovak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner during their respective quarterfinal matches in the Australian Open. (AP)

There is no injury concern, no draining workload from previous matches. There remain few excuses.

Novak Djokovic was in the throes of a drubbing; what would have unquestionably been a hugely demoralising defeat that would have triggered all sorts of speculation about his future. Instead, a golden opportunity has landed in his lap: he will play second seed Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the Australian Open on Friday with mind and body totally fresh, just two-and-a-half hours of tennis under his belt in the six-day period between the third round and the semifinal. Djokovic’s fourth round opponent, Jakub Mensik, had handed him a walkover.

“I will double my prayers tonight,” Djokovic said, expressing “gratitude” for the good fortune of making the semifinals without winning a single set in two rounds.

On a warm Wednesday evening at Melbourne Park, an inspired Lorenzo Musetti, the fifth seed from Italy, spent two sets thoroughly outplaying the Serb before he heard a pop in his right adductor muscle and could barely walk any more. Intense treatment was received, but his fate was sealed. The best performance of the sprightly 23-year-old’s career led to nowhere as he was forced to retire from a match he was leading 6-3, 6-4, 1-3.

“Don’t know what to say except that I feel sorry for him. He was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight,” Djokovic said, commiserating with his opponent, after the abrupt ending. “Being in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up and being in full control. I mean, so unfortunate. I don’t know what else to say. I wish him a speedy recovery and he should’ve been the winner today, no doubt.”

The misfortune is truly immense. In Open Era men’s tennis history before Wednesday, no player had ever retired from a quarterfinal or thereafter with a two-set lead. The misery is compounded by just how well he had been playing: the ball bouncing off his aesthetically-pleasing one-handed backhand with aplomb, his near-perfect point construction leaving the sport’s greatest-ever scrambling behind the baseline.

The Rod Laver Arena is firmly Djokovic’s favourite hunting ground, where he is a record 10-time former champion. On Wednesday, he was made to look like a shadow of himself against a player he had beaten in nine of their last 10 meetings. His groundstrokes were spraying everywhere; he made 24 unforced errors in the first two sets alone.

Lady Luck smiles

Yet, an instantaneous stroke of luck has turned ignominy into opportunity. This is the Serb’s fifth successive Major semifinal; he complained about physical troubles in each of the last four that he lost. The wear and tear on his 38-year-old body has manifested itself in double-quick time, while Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have established themselves at the top of men’s tennis. To go into the semifinal fully fresh is the kind of chance that is unlikely to come again.

Despite the good fortune, the task of beating Sinner, the two-time defending champion in Melbourne who has beaten Djokovic in each of their last five meetings, remains difficult. Especially with how well the Italian’s game is flowing. In the night session on Wednesday, he crushed eighth seed Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 with metronomic precision and destructive power from the baseline: a combination of attributes that Sinner has now made a typical feature of his game.

Shelton had come into the match with form on his side, equipped with a wicked lefty serve and a big frame that allowed him to power through almost anyone on tour. Almost. Just as he had done against the 23-year-old American in their eight previous meetings, Sinner dwarfed his serve with his elite-level returning and moved him side to side by coming up with thunderous groundstrokes to take control of the baseline exchanges. That in itself would have been enough, if not for an elite serving day, winning 78 percent of the points behind his first serve to make it 22 consecutive sets won against Shelton.

Sinner’s hard-court prowess is a throwback to Djokovic’s own heyday. It throws up a sticky challenge for the Serb to contend with the 24-year-old’s relentless hitting power from the baseline. But Friday’s encounter is his best chance to do so without any underlying physical problems. There are unlikely to be many more in the future.

Namit Kumar
Namit Kumar

Namit Kumar is a Senior Sports Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. He is known for his versatile reporting across several major sports disciplines. Professional Profile Specializations: He covers a wide variety of sports including tennis, football, cricket, and motorsports. Focus: His writing often delves into the finer details and technical analysis of the sports he covers. Social Media: You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) at @namitkumar_17. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Namit’s recent work focuses heavily on international cricket series and domestic tournaments, as well as high-profile global tennis events: International Cricket (India vs South Africa Series): "Intelligence, skill, and heart: How Arshdeep Singh took out Reeza Hendricks" (Dec 15, 2025) — A detailed analysis of Arshdeep's tactical comeback in the T20I series. "How India's seamers froze South Africa in chilly Dharamshala" (Dec 14, 2025). "Why India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill losing form, is the start of a blunt headache" (Dec 12, 2025) — An analytical piece on the statistics and form of India's leadership duo. "Quinton de Kock dismantles Indian bowling combination with silent savagery" (Dec 11, 2025). Domestic Cricket (Ranji Trophy): "Ranji Trophy: J&K conquer Kotla and Delhi for first time" (Nov 11, 2025) — Reporting on the historic first win for Jammu & Kashmir over Delhi in the tournament's history. "What makes J&K pacer Auqib Nabi special" (Nov 8, 2025) — A profile on the pacer's accuracy and swing. "Unearthing the next Virat Kohli still a while away but Delhi's young batting talent full of promise" (Oct 24, 2025). Tennis and Golf: "Jannik Sinner's winter-time madness: How Italian refined his game to beat Alcaraz" (Nov 17, 2025) — A deep dive into Sinner’s technical improvements following his US Open loss. "Everyone's come to watch Rory McIlroy but keep an eye out for 'people's champion' Tommy Fleetwood" (Oct 17, 2025). Football Tactics: "Why are long throw-ins giving football defenders and lawmakers a headache?" (Nov 2, 2025) — An analytical piece on the evolving strategies surrounding throw-ins in modern football. Reporting Style Namit is active in covering the Delhi sports scene, providing detailed match reports for international cricket matches and Ranji Trophy fixtures at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He also provides on-the-ground reporting for happenings in the city, such as his recent coverage of the DP World India Championship golf event. Additionally, he actively writes on tennis, analysing matches and reporting on major events, especially during the Grand Slam tournaments. ... Read More

 

