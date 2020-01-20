Australian Open first round: Federer starts with win, Shapovalov shouts at chair umpire in shock exit

Federer trounces Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2 in opening round (Source: AP) Federer trounces Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2 in opening round (Source: AP)

Roger Federer showed no sign of rust despite a lack of match practice ahead of the Australian Open as he launched his bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title by hammering Steve Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2 in the first round on Monday.

Playing his first competitive match since losing to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Finals in November, the 38-year-old broke his opponent’s serve early in each of the three sets and closed out the match when Johnson hit a return long.

Unlike his main rivals, third seed Federer, who won his last Grand Slam in 2018 at Melbourne Park, opted out of the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia to spend more time with his family before launching his 22nd season on Tour.

In his pre-tournament news conference on Saturday, Federer talked about the importance of getting off to a fast start and he did that against the American, who has not won a set in his three meetings against the Swiss.

“I just haven’t played proper matches in many, many weeks, and a lot of guys, probably 95% of the guys, are coming here with matches,” Federer told reporters.

“For me really the first three rounds are key to get going, to get used to the pressure, stay calm, when to save breakpoint or 30-all points or whatever it may be, or just to stay calm if you’re down a set and a break or whatever it might be.

“This is sort of the unknown that can be a little bit scary at times. But today there was none of that because I broke early each set and was able to get on a roll, play freely after that … I felt like I had the game under control.”

PeRFect start from @rogerfederer 👌 The six-time #AusOpen champ is through to the second round with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Steve Johnson.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/OnTp2rS6DL — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020

Federer broke the American in his first service game to go up 3-0 and never looked back.

Despite blustery conditions, Federer served superbly from the start and hit winners at will against Johnson, who is ranked 75th in the world, and he was as ruthless under the closed roof at the Rod Laver Arena after play was interrupted by rain.

He faced just a single breakpoint in the entire match, hitting 10 aces and 30 winners.

“I just think I have to be careful. Round-by-round, point-for-point mentality,” added Federer.

“It gave us an opportunity to get together and get behind the country that so much needs it,” @rogerfederer spoke about the #RallyforRelief event after his 1R win. 💞#AusOpen | #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/H3Jv6OlFUY — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020

A six-time champion at Melbourne Park, Federer will take on the winner of the match between French qualifier Quentin Halys and Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in the second round.

Shapovalov shouts at chair umpire in shock first-round exit

😘☝️ Fucsovics knocks out 13th seed Shapovalov 6-3 6-7(7) 6-1 7-6(3), scoring the biggest upset of Day 1!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HGMWOf2QtE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020

Canadian young gun Denis Shapovalov raged at the chair umpire before succumbing to nerves as he crashed out of the Australian Open first-round 6-3 6-7(7) 6-1 7-6(3) to unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

Shapovalov, seeded 13th and widely tipped as a future Grand Slam champion, was out of sorts from the start at Margaret Court Arena and received a code violation after pounding his racket into the blue hardcourt when broken early in the third set.

That warning triggered a tirade at umpire Renaud Lichtenstein from the 20-year-old, who yelled repeatedly at the Frenchman: “It’s my racket, I can do whatever I want with it!”

He was still indignant an hour after his match, saying it was a “terrible call”.

Fucsovics grabs the third set by the score of 6-1 and now leads by two sets to one against Denis Shapovalov. Earlier in the set, Shapovalov got quite frustrated after receiving a code violation and started a vocal argument with Renaud Lichtenstein. #AusOpen 📽️(@Eurosport_DE) pic.twitter.com/bXv7poy0np — Alex | Tennis 🎾 (@Alex_Boroch) January 20, 2020

“The rule that I know is that if I break the racket you can code me but you can’t code me for slamming it,” a frustrated Shapovalov told reporters.

“I’m not doing anything, it didn’t impact anyone and yeah, the racket was still intact.

“He gave me the warning because I did it two or three times and I think it’s not the way it works. He said I kept doing it so he was going to code me, which is a terrible decision.”

The tournament’s code of behaviour outlaws racket abuse, defining it as “intentionally and violently throwing, destroying or damaging” them on court.

Shapovalov, the highest seed knocked out of the tournament early on Monday, was broken in the opening game of the match, conceded 17 unforced errors in the first set and came within a point of losing the second before Fucsovics gifted it with a double-fault.

After losing his temper at Lichtenstein, Shapovalov surrendered the third set in a prolonged sulk.

He knuckled down in the fourth but ended up squandering a 4-2 lead.

Fucsovics, a muscular 27-year-old who claimed his first and only ATP title in Geneva in 2018, was inspired in the deciding tiebreak, passing the net-rushing Canadian twice on the way to a 6-2 lead.

Shapovalov staved off one match point but bowed out on the second with his 62nd unforced error.

Fucsovics will play the winner of Italian Jannik Sinner and Australian qualifier Max Purcell.

Ahead of the tournament, Shapovalov had castigated organisers for allowing qualifying to go ahead as players struggled amid thick bushfire smoke over Melbourne Park, and said he would decline to play if he felt his health was under threat.

He said on Monday his concerns had not clouded his preparations or thinking against the Hungarian on a day when air quality was rated “good” by authorities.

“Not all of me was there today,” Shapovalov said ruefully.

“I think I played really nervous today. Obviously I was in really good shape, really good conditions going into the tournament and yeah, just played really tight today.”

Briton Evans pats stomach after fulfilling comeback win

Back to win in five 🖐 Brit Dan Evans fights back from 2 sets down to win 3-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-3. #AusOpen | #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/zPpC6B2cBw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020

Dan Evans, urged to “miss a few meals” earlier this month by Britain captain Tim Henman, patted his stomach after completing a brave five-set comeback win over American Mackenzie McDonald to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 30th seed’s fitness was under the spotlight pre-tournament after Henman’s light-hearted jibe but Evans had enough in the tank to overhaul McDonald 3-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 on Court 14 at Melbourne Park.

It was his first win from two sets down and continues a bright start to the season for the Birmingham 29-year-old who starred for Britain during their run to the quarter-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup earlier this month.

“It was just a bit of a joke to the guys in the corner,” Evans told reporters of the stomach pat.

“It wasn’t that physical of a match to be honest, it was more mental, hanging in there.

“I’m just relieved to have come through.”

Evans has come a long way since his last trip to Melbourne Park a year ago, when he was ranked in the high 100s and had to grind through qualifiers as he worked his way back from a year-long ban for testing positive for cocaine in 2017.

With former world number Andy Murray having to withdraw due to injury, Evans, seeded for the first time at a Grand Slam, bears a bigger weight of expectation from fans in Britain.

Not that he feels particularly special.

“I was basically playing on the rail-track, wasn’t I?” he said of his court, which is near a tram stop and some rail tracks.

“I go back to the hotel at night feeling exactly the same… We all know who the British number one, he’s Andy Murray.

“He’s the best player at the minute even if he’s injured and that’s how it’ll be, that’s how I’ll think of it anyway.”

Henman had suggested Evans could push for a top 20 ranking if he watched his diet.

“I’ve got strong legs and a good set of lungs. Everyone can be in better shape, that’s just normal isn’t it?” added Evans.

“Maybe after this tournament, maybe (I can) take that conversation into a room and see if he has a point or not. But we’ll see.

“I can’t do anything about it now.”

