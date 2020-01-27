Australian Open Day 8: Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka to quarters

Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his match against France’s Gael Monfils (Source: Reuters) Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his match against France’s Gael Monfils (Source: Reuters)

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem kept his flawless record against Gael Monfils intact with a trouble-free 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory on Monday to reach his maiden Australian Open quarter-final.

Thiem, twice a French Open finalist, came into the fourth-round clash against the 10th seed having won all five of the matches they have previously played and did not face a single breakpoint against the Frenchman on the Rod Laver Arena.

“I think that I played my best match so far of this Australian Open. A very, very good feeling,” the Austrian said.

“The score looks way easier than the match was. I think I was lucky to make an early break in each set and then was managing to hold my serve well. I’m so happy because I’m for the first time in the quarter-finals here.”

Thiem, who lost to Rafa Nadal both times in the title match at Roland Garros, converted four of his 14 breakpoint chances and hit 31 winners to seal the contest.

A first quarterfinal down under!@ThiemDomi becomes the first 🇦🇹 since Stefan Koubek in 2002 to reach the #AusOpen final eight defeating Monfils 6-2- 6-4 6-4.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/rQOZgmDUmH — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2020

Monfils surprised Thiem with an underarm serve in the second set, which the Austrian was unable to return, but the world number five managed to chase down most of the drop shots that the Frenchman employed against him.

“I always played my best tennis against him, so maybe that’s one reason,” Thiem said of his 6-0 record against Monfils.

The 26-year-old will meet the winner of the blockbuster clash between top seed Nadal and local hope Nick Kyrgios, seeded 23rd, for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the first singles meeting between the Spaniard and Kyrgios since last year’s Wimbledon when the temperamental Australian, who had previously described Nadal as a sore loser and “super salty”, lost in four sets.

Thiem, who also confirmed that since last year his mother has been getting a tattoo every time he wins a tournament, was keen to watch the contest between his potential next opponents.

“I couldn’t be happier to be done, to be in the quarter-finals and to watch that, relax from home. I’m also very excited for that match,” Thiem said.

“Obviously it’s going to be such an entertaining contest tonight and then also in two days, it doesn’t matter who I face.

“So I’m really excited to watch that match and may the better one win tonight.”

Wawrinka finds the answers to take down Medvedev

Former champion Stan Wawrinka emerged from a mid-match loss of confidence to battle past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory on Monday.

Medvedev, 23, arrived in Melbourne after a 2019 season featuring four titles and a Tour-leading 59 match wins and came into Monday’s contest against Wawrinka having won both career meetings at Grand Slams in four sets.

But the Russian failed to find a way past the battling 2014 Australian Open champion, ending up the highest seed to fall in the men’s draw so far.

Wawrinka, who won the last of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 U.S. Open, hit a staggering 71 winners and sealed the contest after three hours and 25 minutes.

Did someone say ✋?@stanwawrinka plays a solid tiebreak against Medvedev to take the fourth set 7-6(2) and level things up on Margaret Court Arena.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/QapfgqmWQR — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2020

“This was another amazing match, really tough to play against Daniil, I lost to him in U.S. Open but today came back strongly on the fourth and fifth sets,” he said.

“The level was super high and it was a great atmosphere. It’s amazing to keep playing here, I’m really happy to be able to continue to play at this level here and I’m looking forward to the quarter-final.”

Wawrinka was flawless in the opening set and wrested initiative with a double break of the Russian’s serve.

But Medvedev, who lost to Rafa Nadal in five sets in last year’s U.S. Open final, levelled the contest by breaking Wawrinka twice in the second and nosed ahead in the match with a break in the seventh game of the third.

The points grew longer in the fourth with both players refusing to yield and it was only in the tiebreaker that Wawrinka created a clear margin to force a deciding set.

Wawrinka rode the momentum and broke Medvedev’s first service game in the fifth, and another break in the seventh sealed the contest in his favour.

After his win, the 34-year-old tapped the side of his forehead with his finger and patted his chest as the crowd at Margaret Court Arena cheered him on.

“I’m finding the answers, I lost confidence a bit in the second and third sets but I knew it was all on the mental side of things,” he said.

Wawrinka will meet either German seventh seed Alexander Zverev or 17th seed Andrey Rublev of Russia for a place in the semi-finals.

