Australian Open Day 7: Djokovic reaches quarters, Raonic downs Cilic

Novak Djokovic continued his imperious progress through the Australian Open draw on Sunday, negotiating a potentially tricky encounter with Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight at Melbourne Park for the 11th time.

The seven-times champion only added to a strong feeling around the tournament that the Serbian is again the man to beat at the year’s first Grand Slam as he ousted the Argentine in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

The defending champion broke for 5-3 and served out for the opening set before grabbing early breaks in the next two stanzas and successfully resisting Schwartzman’s attempts to get back on terms.

The 32-year-old second seed wrapped up the contest by serving out to love and was delighted to have successfully executed his gameplan.

“It feels great, it was a very solid performance,” he told reporters.

“Today was a good test because Diego was in form, he hasn’t dropped a set in three rounds. Obviously he can be a very dangerous opponent from the baseline if you give him time. I knew that.

“I stepped out on the court with a clear game plan what I need to do. I think I kept things pretty much in control in all three sets. Maybe could have finished the match a bit earlier.”

Djokovic negated Schwartzman’s threat by using his slice to bring the quick 14th seed off the baseline and, saving two of the three break points he faced, always looked like he had another gear he could shift up to.

The match was played in a good spirit with Djokovic reaching over the net for a high five when Schwartzman produced a magnificent drop shot to win a point.

Watched by Australian great Rod Laver, Djokovic also produced some breathtaking skill, most notably a 360 degree spin close in that enabled him to get a backhand volley on a ball that had hit the net cord.

Djokovic moves on to a quarter-final meeting with Canadian Milos Raonic, who he has beaten in all nine of their previous meetings — including at the same stage of the 2015 tournament.

“This will be a different match-up to the one today,” said the 16-times Grand Slam champion.

“Raonic is one of tallest and strongest players. He’s also got one of biggest serves. I’m ready for missiles.

“One of key elements will be how well I’m returning. It’s good to see Milos healthy. He’s a great guy and good friend.”

In-form Raonic downs Cilic to ease into quarter-finals

In-form Canadian Milos Raonic pounded down 35 aces and 55 winners to overcome Croatian Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 on Sunday and become the first man to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old, a former world number three, is seeded a lowly 32nd at Melbourne Park but has been in impressive form over the first week and reached the last eight without losing a set.

Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, may have been feeling the effects of two five-set matches against seeded opponents earlier in the tournament and needed a lengthy medical timeout for treatment on his back at 3-0 down in the second set.

Also a former world number three, the 31-year-old still had enough game to test Raonic, especially when he was able to engage the Canadian in lengthier rallies.

Raonic was consistently sending down serves well in excess of 200 kilometres per hour (124 mph), however, and it was appropriate that he finished the match on Margaret Court Arena with one final booming ace.

“I’m just happy to be playing well, to be playing in this kind of atmosphere and this kind of support,” said Raonic, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2016.

“It feels pretty damn good I’ve gotta say, I can’t complain about it. It’s been an exciting tournament for me so far and hopefully there are exciting things ahead.”

In the last eight, Raonic is likely to face Novak Djokovic, who was playing Diego Schwartzman on Rod Laver Arena as the Canadian wrapped up his match.

The Serbian has a 9-0 career record against Raonic, including a win in the quarter-finals in Melbourne in 2015.

The Montenegro-born world number 35 said he would need to be on top of his game to get past the defending champion.

“I think I’m going have to hit more … aces,” he laughed.

