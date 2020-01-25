Australian Open Day 6 Men Singles: Rafael Nadal eases past Carreno Busta into fourth round

Rafael Nadal in action during his match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal in action during his match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta (Source: Reuters)

Spain’s Rafael Nadal was at his dominant best against Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday, brushing aside his compatriot 6-1 6-2 6-4 to move into the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Top seed Nadal has not been beaten by a fellow countryman since losing to Fernando Verdasco at Melbourne Park in 2016 and extended his winning streak against Spanish players to 18 matches with his win over 30th-ranked Carreno Busta.

Nadal, bidding for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, faced no breakpoints and struck 42 winners to just seven unforced errors in the one hour and 38-minute contest on Rod Laver Arena.

“Federer is Federer” 🍽️ x 🎾@RafaelNadal said he spent Friday night in, with room service & Federer vs Millman on the 📺. Sounds like he didn’t miss a beat!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HrGQDJsNkw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020

Nadal sealed the victory after Carreno Busta sent a backhand return into the net, setting up a meeting with either Australian Nick Kyrgios or Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov.

