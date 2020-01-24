Australian Open Day 5: Barty on a roll, Wozniacki’s career comes to end

Ashleigh Barty. (Source: AusOpen) Ashleigh Barty. (Source: AusOpen)

Ashleigh Barty expectations have not risen too high after she advanced to the second week of the Australian Open on Friday following a 6-3 6-2 third round victory over Elena Rybakina.

Barty is arguably the best chance of ending Australia’s long wait for a home-grown champion at the year’s first grand slam, having held the world’s top ranking since last September and with the Adelaide International title under her belt.

The 23-year-old made a stuttering start to the tournament on Monday but was imperious against the highly rated Rybakina, whose power hitting and big serve led to her first WTA title and propelled her into the top-40 last year.

“I think today was probably my sharpest match that I played,” Barty told reporters after the one hour, 18 minute match on Rod Laver Arena. “I felt really comfortable moving around the court. I felt like I found the middle of the racquet a lot sooner than my other matches. I felt like I could put the ball where I wanted to more often than not. Today (it) felt like it was cleaner than the other matches.”

Barty will now face either 18th-seeded American Alison Riske or doubles partner Julia Goerges in the fourth round.

WOZNIACKI BOWS OUT OF LAST-EVER GRAND SLAM

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki headed into retirement on Friday after a 7-5 3-6 7-5 third-round defeat at the hands of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur ended her participation in the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old Dane said last year that Melbourne Park, where she won her lone Grand Slam title two years ago, would be the site of her final outing as a tennis professional.

Jabeur, who beat 12th seed Johanna Konta in the first round and former world number four Caroline Garcia in the second, ushered her out of the door with a barrage of 43 winners on Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki’s final stroke as a tennis professional was a forehand which went long to send the Tunisian world number 78 into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

