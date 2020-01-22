Australian Open Day 3: Osaka throws tantrum, sets up 3rd round showdown against Gauff

Naomi Osaka makes a backhand return to China’s Zheng Saisai during their second round singles match (Source: AP) Naomi Osaka makes a backhand return to China’s Zheng Saisai during their second round singles match (Source: AP)

Naomi Osaka offered a light-hearted apology to her racket sponsor for throwing a tantrum against Zheng Saisai at the Australian Open on Wednesday as the defending champion overcame her frustrations to set up a third-round clash with Coco Gauff.

After dropping serve early in the second set, third seed Osaka threw her racket, slammed a ball into the court and gave her racket a kick for good measure before steadying the ship and earning a 6-2 6-4 win on a gusty day at Margaret Court Arena.

“I mean, my racket just magically flew out of my hand,” Osaka told reporters with a smile. “I couldn’t control it. Sorry, Yonex. I think that’s how I dealt with my frustration. It was a bit childish. I just want to play one match without throwing my racket or kicking it. That’s all I want.”

When @ChrisMcKendry calls this 👇🏾 “a little racket toss” by Naomi Osaka 🙄 SMDH

These announcers seriously get on my nerves. #BeConsistent #AustralianOpen #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zyNlbSOKSc — Jennifer Reynolds (@LocketsByJen) January 22, 2020

The match had echoes of her tempestuous third-round win over Hsieh Su-wei at the same venue last year when Osaka was driven to distraction by her opponent’s unorthodox game of drop-shots and slices.

Osaka ultimately came back from a set down to overhaul Hsieh and went on to claim her second Grand Slam title with another stormy victory over Petra Kvitova.

“Yeah, it’s really tough, because you start thinking she’s not hitting winners,” said Osaka, who was desperate to avoid a third set against the 42nd-ranked Zheng.

“You’re the one making all the errors. And you try to tell yourself not to make that many errors, but you have to go for those balls.

“So it’s like you’re walking a very fine line between being very aggressive or attempting to push but that’s her game. So it’s very hard.”

After her tantrum, Osaka was broken again and fell 4-2 behind but shrugged off the setback with a wry smile before blowing Zheng off court in a firestorm of winners.

Gauff, the 15-year-old American sensation, set up a blockbuster rematch with her U.S. Open conqueror Osaka by beating Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-5 at a heaving Melbourne Arena.

Osaka defeated Gauff 6-3 6-0 in the third round at Flushing Meadows before her title defence was ended by Belinda Bencic in the next match.

“I played her at the U.S. Open so I know what to expect,” Gauff said of Osaka in her on-court interview.

“I think she’s a great competitor on and off the court.”

GAUFF SURVIVES THREE-SET THRILLER

Challenge Accepted 💯@cocogauff does it again ousting Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-5 to set up a blockbuster third round clash with defending champion Naomi Osaka.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xHrsOMng2N — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff on Wednesday prevailed over Sorana Cirstea in a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 encounter at the Australian Open, to set up a meeting with defending champion Naomi Osaka.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round, was broken midway through the opening set as she struggled with errors off her forehand and a composed performance from her more experienced Romanian opponent.

Cirstea’s levels, however, dipped at the start of the second set, allowing Gauff to capture an early break and force the match into a decider.

“I think they kind of like me, so I hope I can keep that going.”@cocogauff gets emotional talking about the Aussie crowd. 😭#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lMycgBLIWP — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020

The final set was a gripping, evenly-matched affair as Gauff fought back from a break down to advance to the third round in two hours and seven minutes.

WOZNIACKI REFUSES TO RUSH INTO RETIREMENT

Caroline Wozniacki refused to be rushed into retirement on Wednesday as the former world number one fought back from 5-1 down in the first set to beat Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open.

The Dane had appeared set for an early exit at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam triumph in 2018, but rallied to win six games in a row against the 19-year-old to take the opening set.

Wozniacki, who is hanging up her racket after the tournament, made up for her lack of firepower with her trademark defensive skills, forcing the aggressive Yastremska into a series of errors.

“I was just, like, it’s coming really fast at me. She’s not making a lot of mistakes. I’m not getting depth on the ball,” Wozniacki told reporters.

“I was trying to think what to do out there to change that, and she started making a little more unforced errors. I got a little more depth on the ball, I started serving a little bit better. All of a sudden I kept getting one point after another and started getting the belief that I could get that set.”

She found herself 3-0 down in the second set, too, but again rallied before converting her sixth match point to seal the win over 23rd seed Yastremska at the Margaret Court Arena.

The Ukrainian racked up 36 winners in the match compared with the 15 managed by the Dane but unforced errors were her bane. Yastremska had 47, while Wozniacki kept her unforced errors to 15.

Yastremska took a medical timeout and had her left thigh taped while down 5-4 in the second set but Wozniacki did not let her focus waver.

“Obviously she tried to break my rhythm,” she said. “And at 5-4 I don’t think there is anything wrong. She was running just fine. So that’s a trick that she’s done before, and I knew that it was coming.

“But I was just trying to stay focused. I had match point. I had chances. I didn’t take them. Some of them she played well; some of them I played too passively.In the end I just tried to keep focusing, just keep grinding, keep hanging in there.”

“It’s a little emotional for me.”@CaroWozniacki thanks the crowd on Margaret Court Arena for helping her through a tough second round match#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qklQ5qdW09 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020

Wozniacki, who is married to former NBA All Star David Lee, will face Ons Jabeur in the next round after the Tunisian beat Caroline Garcia of France 1-6 6-2 6-3.

BARTY BOUNCES BACK

World number one Ash Barty overcame high winds and a potentially tricky opponent to ease into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Polona Hercog on Wednesday.

After choking smoke from recent bushfires and torrential rains, players at Melbourne Park on Wednesday had to contend with swirling winds.

Nothing the Australian weather could throw at her was about to put Barty off her stride, however, as she continued her quest to become the first home-grown champion at the Australian Open since Chris O’Neil at Kooyong in 1978.

There’s no place like 🏠@ashbarty closes out Hercog 6-1 6-4 in front of the Rod Laver Arena crowd to reach the third round.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Uaen87z63V — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020

The French Open champion had given her compatriots a scare by losing her first set of the tournament on Monday but there was no repeat on day three of the championships as Barty raced through the first set in 24 minutes.

“The wind was a massive factor today, changed end to end dramatically,” the 24-year-old told reporters after a second success on Rod Laver Arena.

“It was important for me to get a good start, and I was able to do that.”

Barty had been wary of Slovenian Hercog, who wore a skull on her black visor to match the one tattooed on her arm, and her caution was vindicated in the second set when the Slovenian attacked her serve.

The top seed, however, saved all six break points she faced, including a couple in her final service game, and sealed the victory when the Hercog was unable to keep a backhand return in the court.

“Obviously nice to be able to get out of those. In those points, my structure of points was a lot better,” she added.

“I probably should have done those earlier in the service games.”

The world number one next faces 29th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who was the other WTA title winner along with Barty in the final week of warm-ups for Melbourne Park when she won in Hobart.

“I think for me it’s about doing what I do best regardless of whether it’s a first round, third round, or a final,” said Barty.

“It doesn’t really matter for me what round it is. I’m still going out there trying to do the same thing essentially.”

A victory on Friday would move her past the third round at Melbourne Park for only the second time in seven attempts, which would boost local excitement around her campaign.

Barty has earned plaudits for her level-headed attitude throughout her meteoric rise to the top and she illustrated it once again when asked whether an Australian champion would be fitting after the bushfire crisis.

“Honestly, there are so many bigger things going on in Australia right now. I don’t think anyone could care less if an Aussie wins it or not,” she said.

“First and foremost, it’s about the safety and the well-being of Aussies all across the nation, of wildlife, everything.

“I’d prioritise the safety and kind of rebuilding parts of our nation that have been destroyed over a tennis match any day of the week.”

