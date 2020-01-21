Australian Open Day 2: Sharapova, Konta see first round exits, Pliskova advances

Former No. 1-ranked Maria Sharapova’s run of first-round exits at the majors continued (Source: Reuters) Former No. 1-ranked Maria Sharapova’s run of first-round exits at the majors continued (Source: Reuters)

Former champion Maria Sharapova made her earliest Australian Open exit in a decade on Tuesday and said she was unsure whether her troublesome shoulder injury would allow her to return next year.

In the main draw on a wild card with a world ranking of 145, the 32-year-old Russian put up a dogged mid-match fight on Rod Laver Arena before crumpling to a 6-3 6-4 defeat at the hands of Donna Vekic.

It was only Sharapova’s second competitive outing since last September’s U.S. Open, where she fell at the first hurdle to Serena Williams.

Five-times Grand Slam champion Sharapova cut a forlorn figure in the post-match press conference as she was questioned about her injury problems.

“I’m not the only one,” she said. “You know, I can speak about my struggles and the things that I’ve gone through with my shoulder, but it’s not really in my character to.

“So, I was there. I put myself out there. As tough as it was, I finished the match and, yeah, it wasn’t the way that I wanted.”

Asked directly whether her 15th visit to Melbourne Park might be her last, Sharapova said there were no guarantees.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” she said. “I was fortunate to get myself to be here and thanks to (the organisers for) allowing me to be part of this event.

“It’s tough for me to tell what’s going to happen in 12 months’ time.”

Vekic proved a formidable opponent on the court where Sharapova won the 2008 title and the 19th seed raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set before the former world number one found a way to get back into the contest.

With her trademark grunt at full volume, Sharapova made Vekic work hard to close out the set and quickly took a 4-1 lead in the second.

She was unable to maintain her momentum, however, and lost the next four games to leave the Croatian needing only to serve out to seal a second-round meeting with Alize Cornet or Monica Niculescu.

Under the watchful eye of mum and dad, @DonnaVekic gets the W. “It’s really great to have them around and my whole team is the best” 😊#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GqZ6NbuNfM — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

Sharapova produced a magnificent backhand return that kissed the line to save Vekic’s first match point but was well wide of the tramlines with a similar shot on the second.

Despite the dispiriting defeat, Sharapova said she still had the motivation to get back into the sort of shape that would enable her to play more than the eight tournaments she managed in 2019.

“I would like to,” she said. “I don’t know — you know, I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you if I can or if I will, but I would love to, yeah.”

PLISKOVA ADVANCES TO SECOND ROUND

Moving on!@KaPliskova gets the win, def. Mladenovic 6-1 7-5 in 1 hour and 24 minutes. Will she go all the way?#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/TQ6IWxXb51 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

Second seed Karolina Pliskova got exactly what she needed in her 6-1 7-5 victory over a determined Kristina Mladenovic on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Czech Pliskova will next play either Germany’s Laura Siegemund or American wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe.

Pliskova, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, was at her imperious best with her groundstrokes in a 25-minute first set she totally dominated despite a wayward serve.

Mladenovic, however, stepped up her game in the second, the 26-year-old Frenchwoman moving Pliskova around the court more and the Czech was forced to work harder for her points and improve a first serve that landed just 50% in the first set.

She upped that to 78% in the second and won the points that mattered to continue a perfect start to 2020 after she won the Brisbane International title last week.

“I think it was quite good for first match,” Pliskova told reporters. “Of course the match was not easy. So I think, yeah, it was a good test for a first round.”

The only resistance Mladenovic put up early on was in the nine-minute third game when she held two break points, but world number two Pliskova was able to fight them off.

Mladenovic managed to get on the board when she finally held in the sixth game, but Pliskova served out in the next game, wrapping up the first set with her second ace in 36 minutes.

Such was Pliskova’s dominance in the first set Mladenovic failed to win a point in four of the seven games.

Mladenovic was far better in the second set and while she was broken for the third time in the match to give Pliskova a 4-3 advantage, she converted the first of her seven break opportunities in the next game.

She then held to take a 5-4 lead but any hope of extending the match to a decider fizzled as Pliskova won the next three games to seal her spot in the second round.

Sealed with an ace, @KaPliskova The second seed captures the first set 6-1 over Mladenovic. Set predictions for the second? 👇#AO2020 |#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mkHE6Sybdv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

Way to save break point, @KaPliskova! The Czech second seed has a 2-2 H2H record against Mladenovic. Who takes this first round match? #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/AI4xjsHble — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

“I think it starts always with me,” said the Czech. “If I play good and fast enough, deep enough, then there is not much she can do.

“So it was … mainly about me, because I thought if I can just play good tennis, I think I’m going to be fine, which I kind of was.”

KONTA PHILOSOPHICAL AFTER EARLY EXIT

British number one Johanna Konta was philosophical about her first-round exit from the Australian Open on Tuesday in only her second match since last year’s U.S. Open.

The 12th seed, clearly not yet match fit on her return from a knee injury that cut short her 2019 season, lost 6-4 6-2 to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in just over an hour on court one.

A semi-finalist at Melbourne Park four years ago and Roland Garros last year, Konta sprayed 19 unforced errors and struggled to hold her serve throughout the contest but still bounded into the press conference room with a smile on her face.

“It’s an unfortunate thing. It’s part of the sport and it’s part of also the way I play, and it’s something that will come with time and matches,” she told reporters.

“I think ultimately the main thing was to start playing again, and I am. And how I physically felt out there is obviously a massive tick for me compared to where I was in September of last year.

“I think giving myself that time to find a level that I want to play is going to be important. I also played a very good opponent so it’s not all on my racket.”

World number 78 Jabeur, who will next face Madison Brengle or Caroline Garcia, secured her fourth break of serve to win the contest when Konta overcooked a backhand return.

The Tunisian also beat Konta in two sets in their only previous meeting at Eastbourne last year before the Briton went on her run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

“I expected her to be inspired to play well, and she’s the kind of player that also gets on a bit of a roll,” Konta said.

“It’s unfortunate that I couldn’t quite find a way to make things more difficult for her … I guess that’s just where we are right now.”

Konta said one “big positive” from the trip to the country of her birth was that her knee felt okay on court and she dismissed the idea she might need surgery.

“It is improving,” the 28-year-old said. “It is improved. I mean, I’m not going to cut myself open just for the hell of it.

“I knew that by taking a decision to come play here, I was opening myself up to potentially it not going well.

“But what was good today was my knee felt quite good … that’s a very positive thing for me, especially for where I was in September.”

