Australian Open Day 2: Nadal, Thiem advance to the second round

Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien

Rafa Nadal hit the ground running at the Australian Open on Tuesday by hammering unseeded Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round.

The top seeded Spaniard has never lost to a player ranked as low as world number 72 Dellien at the year’s first Grand Slam and was never in danger on a sunbathed afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

Bidding for his second title at Melbourne Park, and 20th Grand Slam trophy to match his great rival Roger Federer, Nadal was broken twice by the hard-working Dellien.

“All the world of tennis is together to try and help.” 🤗 Thanks for being a part of Rally for Relief, @RafaelNadal!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GbMneqX0Lv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

But the 33-year-old Mallorcan was virtually flawless in the final set and sealed the match with a crushing forehand winner to set up a second-round clash with either Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa.

THIEM CRUISES THROUGH FIRST ROUND

After losing in the first round of the last two Grand Slams, Australian Open fifth seed Dominic Thiem was a relieved man on Tuesday as he cruised into the second round at Melbourne Park with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over France’s Adrian Mannarino.

The 26-year-old Austrian, who reached the final at Roland Garros last year before his early exits at Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, said his eighth successive win over the Frenchman was a “step in the right direction”.

“Each win is nice, because every single player in the main draw is amazing, is a player with a very high level,” Thiem told reporters after his win on Margaret Court Arena.

“And as we could see in the last two Slams, every victory is hard work. So I’m happy that I got this one, and I hope that I can keep up the good level.”

Thiem downplayed his chances in the year’s opening Grand Slam but said a coaching change and hard-court victories over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in November had given him more confidence.

In January, his coaching team was joined by former Austrian world number one Thomas Muster, who Thiem credited with bringing “good intensity” to his practice sessions.

“I was playing great in the practice week, but it’s something very different coming into the first match with all the pressure, with all the tension in it,” Thiem said.

“So I think that today was a very good match and good step in the right direction.”

Thiem wobbled midway through the second set when he was broken and allowed Mannarino to level at 4-4, but he recovered quickly and proved strong in the longer rallies, including a 28-shot stunner, to break Mannarino’s serve towards the end of the set.

Thiem sealed victory with his seventh ace after two hours and 21 minutes to set up a meeting with either Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Australian wildcard Alex Bolt.

‘NEXT GEN’ STAR SINNER MAKES SUCCESSFUL DEBUT

Being labelled the ‘next big thing’ in men’s tennis can be a heavy burden for a teenager but Jannik Sinner wore the mantle lightly on Tuesday in winning his debut at the Australian Open.

The shaggy-haired 18-year-old, who won the ATP’s Next Gen championship in November, finished off Australian qualifier Max Purcell 7-6(2) 6-2 6-4 on Court 7 after his victory march was stalled in the third set by torrential rain that halted play on outside courts on Monday.

Sinner, who hails from a German-speaking region in the Italian Alps, dealt with the rain break with the same minimum of fuss that he has in managing his rapid rise in tennis.

“We waited here till 8:00 p.m. (on Monday), so it’s been a long day yesterday for me, for every player,” he told reporters.

“I tried to go on court with a good mentality, and I started well. Yeah, that was the key.”

Sinner, ranked 82nd in the world, underlined his enormous promise by upsetting No. 23 Australian Alex De Minaur in the Next Gen final in front of home fans in Milan.

The $372,000 winner’s cheque comfortably topped his total career earnings to that point.

The Italian certainly caught the eye of American great John McEnroe.

“He’s one of the most talented kids I’ve seen in 10 years,” McEnroe said of Sinner last week.

Top players have being keen to get some practice hits with him, with Swiss master Roger Federer impressed by Sinner’s groundstrokes and footwork.

“What I like about him is he’s almost got the same speed of shot on forehand and backhand,” the 20-times Grand Slam champion said at Melbourne Park on Monday.

“Then he can play again like most of the best movers in the world right now … I think we’ll see so much more from him. He’s an exciting guy and a super sweet kid.”

Sinner is coached by compatriot Riccardo Piatti, who worked with Novak Djokovic in his teen years along with other former top 10 players like Milos Raonic and Richard Gasquet.

He next faces Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who played brilliantly to down Canada’s young gun Denis Shapovalov, the 13th seed.

Despite his rapid rise up the rankings, Sinner is in no hurry and knows time is on his side.

“I’m not thinking so much about the ranking. We are just trying to make match after match good, trying to play better, and then we will see,” he added.

“I don’t want to (be) rushed about this.”

