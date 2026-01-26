Australian Open 2026: Darren Cahill reveals how Jannik Sinner survived extreme heat to reach 4th round

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating his compatriot Luciano Darderi during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

With the mercury touching 40 degrees at the Australian Open on Saturday, world No. 4 Jannik Sinner was visibly struggling through the middle stages of his third-round match, cramping and conserving energy as the Melbourne heat took its toll.

The soaring Melbourne heat was meant to test bodies and resolve at the Australian Open. On Saturday, it nearly broke him. Sinner appeared physically compromised through the middle phases of his match against American Eliot Spizzirri, battling cramps and shortening points. Yet, as coach Darren Cahill later revealed, there was a clear plan in place – survive long enough.

“It’s clear that Jannik was very lucky with the timing of the roof closure,” Cahill said on Monday. “Everyone on the team knew that, at some point, the match would be paused to deploy the retractable roof. Our goal was for him to hold on as best as he could until the end of the third set.”