Australian Open 2023, What to Watch Today: In Nadal’s absence, Daniil Medvedev looks to keep title charge on course

Showcase match

(7) Daniil Medvedev vs (29) Sebastian Korda (Round of 32)

Approx. 3pm, Rod Laver Arena

One year ago, Daniil Medvedev was within touching distance of a second successive Grand Slam singles title. He fought off Rafael Nadal, and a largely partisan and raucous Melbourne crowd, to a two-set lead, before the Spaniard’s spirited comeback led to a drop in his level and confidence.

As Medvedev dropped his lead, the crowd got more involved, cheering his errors and faults, as Nadal pulled off one of the most remarkable wins of his career. Addressing the media after the match, Medvedev, a perennial villain on most courts he plays, was visibly disheartened, claiming “the kid” inside him had “stopped dreaming.”

As most top players do, Medvedev was able to reset emotionally, reaching five finals and winning two titles in a respectable 2022. But the 26-year-old became a non-issue at the Majors – Wimbledon’s ban on Russians did not help – leaving each of his last two by the fourth round.

His ranking, after becoming the first player to become World No. 1 outside of Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray in 18 years in February, has now dropped to World No. 8, and handed him an incredibly challenging draw this year. Drawn to repeat last year’s final against Nadal as early as the quarterfinal, he was given a huge boost after the Spaniard’s early defeat. But there is still a long way to go.

Medvedev could face Hubert Hurkacz, Frances Tiafoe, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in succession if he is to reach a third consecutive final in Melbourne. But before that, in the third round on Friday, he must take on the talented American Sebastian Korda, who will be no pushover.

Korda enters the main draw high on confidence, having pushed Djokovic – who defeated Medvedev in the semi – right to the limit in the final of the Adelaide tuneup. By the Serb’s own admission, Korda was the better player in that match, and even held match point, before getting blown away in the deciding set.

Solid server

In regular circumstances, Korda has the kind of game Medvedev usually excels against. A solid server with plenty of attacking intent, Korda’s best usually comes when he is able to open up his forehand wing and play high-intensity bursts of powerful tennis. Medvedev is an expert at redirecting pace from the baseline, and even better at prolonging rallies with one of the tour’s best defensive games – through both court coverage and shot selection.

The latter half of last year, however, saw Medvedev’s strengths – incredible serve, impenetrable defence – muted by opponents who have picked up on a certain vulnerability. His faltering first-serve success rate has led to his second being targeted, and his relentless, error-free game has made way for mistakes, which often lead to breakdowns and mental collapses that are taken advantage of.

Korda’s recent improvements include a better approach on serving, and increased usage of his stronger forehand, which going crosscourt to Medvedev’s weaker wing, can do damage.

More significantly though, the match will be a test of Medvedev’s title credentials. Behind Djokovic, he is the most accomplished five-set player left in the draw, and is comfortable in the Melbourne conditions. He has the game, and in Nadal’s absence, he has become the favourite to reach the final in the top half of the draw. But after a year of setbacks, does he still have the nerve? A solid performance will put an end to that speculation.