Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Australian Open: Ash Barty storms into semifinals

Barty reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years after blitzing American Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour.

By: Reuters | Melbourne |
January 25, 2022 3:40:16 pm
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the US. (Reuters)

World number one Ash Barty is within two victories of achieving a crowning moment in her career after another dominant display at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years after blitzing American Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour.

After fulfilling a childhood dream by winning Wimbledon last year, Barty will now play another American in Madison Keys on Thursday for a spot in the final.

Barty, who is aiming to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, is yet to drop a set in this tournament and is unbeaten in 2022.

