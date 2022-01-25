Australian Open: Ash Barty storms into semifinals

January 25, 2022 3:40:16 pm
World number one Ash Barty is within two victories of achieving a crowning moment in her career after another dominant display at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
🇦🇺 CLINICAL 🇦🇺@ashbarty defeats Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 in 63 minutes to advance to another #AusOpen semifinal.#AO2022 pic.twitter.com/8YoG2KKdXK
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2022
The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years after blitzing American Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour.
After fulfilling a childhood dream by winning Wimbledon last year, Barty will now play another American in Madison Keys on Thursday for a spot in the final.
Barty, who is aiming to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, is yet to drop a set in this tournament and is unbeaten in 2022.
