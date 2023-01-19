Australian Open 2023, What to Watch Today: Andy Murray 2.0: real or a mirage? Reality checks awaits against home favourite

Grand Slam fever grips tennis fans all over the world as the 2023 Australian Open kicks off. For the next fortnight, The Indian Express will bring you the biggest storylines of the day, and the best matches to watch at timings suitable for Indian audiences, every morning.

Showcase match

Andy Murray vs Thanassi Kokkinakis (Round of 64)

Approx. 3pm, Margaret Court Arena

After getting the most significant result of his career since 2017, Andy Murray must wake up to the sobering reality that all he has achieved is reaching the second round of a Grand Slam singles event. And his next assignment may be trickier than what it seems on paper.

His second-round match comes against heavy crowd favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 26-year-old was once a promising talent, before a series of injuries derailed his progress. But he returned with a splash at last year’s Australian Open, winning the men’s doubles title alongside Nick Kyrgios.

Kokkinakis’ best results have been coming at home, when he’s got the crowd on his side. He had won the title at the Adelaide tune up last year, and ended up nearly defending it this year, coming up short against Roberto Bautista Agut in a tight three-set final. His rain-delayed first round was against another veteran – Fabio Fognini – whom he dealt with easily in a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win that was as impressive as it was rapid.

The Aussie’s game can be quite crafty, and difficult to deal with. His hard-hitting playing style is typical of most dangerous hardcourters, a booming serve and forehand combination – both of which, on their own, are capable of doing plenty of damage – with a tendency to shorten rallies by using power and low-percentage, high-risk shots. But Murray, after his previous match, has experience dealing with that.

In all aspects, the Scot looked like a fresh, reformed player against Matteo Berrettini in the first round. Berrettini is an accomplished performer at the top level who has made at least the quarterfinal of each of the last 5 Grand Slams that he has played. Murray did not just outplay him for much of that match, but out-thought him too.

Advertisement

That is what might define Murray 2.0 – the metal hip has evidently affected his physical form, for which he has to make up for with intelligent strategy, chalked up with former eight-time Grand Slam champion Ivan Lendl, whom he has been working with again after the American coached him to each of his three Grand Slam titles.

Murray isolated Berrettini’s weaker backhand, attacked his second serves, and used plenty of crafty drop shots and a solid net game to mix things up, keeping the Italian on his toes. More importantly, at points when he was forced to use the ground coverage that was touted pre-hip replacement, he did not falter, finding solutions to end points quicker and making his opponent make split-second decisions.

What a moment. What a celebration. This is what it means to @andy_murray 🎥 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/hkeGYCjGaC — LTA (@the_LTA) January 17, 2023

Those tactics may just prove useful against an opponent with similar strengths, but two big things are going against him. He will no longer be the crowd favourite, with a tennis-crazy Aussie crowd backing the home favourite, and the encounter will be a major test of his fitness, two days on from a near-five-hour-long marathon.

For the bigger picture, it’s an opportunity to gauge where Murray’s level really is. For a large part of his comeback, he has made it clear that he still believes he has what it takes to continue to perform at the top, go deep in Grand Slam main draws, and compete for the big titles. Kokkinakis, and the rest of the tennis world, will find out if the first-round result was a freak, or if Murray 2.0 is the real deal.