Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Semifinals Live Updates: First set on serve as Elena Rybakina takes on Victoria Azarenka

Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Semifinals, Rybakina vs Azarenka, Sabalenka Linette Live Updates: Victoria Azarenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title a decade after her last championship at Melbourne Park when she plays Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in one of two women’s semifinals at night. No. 5-seeded Aryna Sabalenka plays unseeded Magda Linette in the other. Now 33, Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 titles in Australia but she has not been back to the final four since.
In the second match of the night session on Rod Laver Arena, Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns against Poland’s Magda Linette. Sabalenka is now 18-0 in sets in 2023 and is into her first Australian Open semifinal. Despite her great form though, there is a hurdle Sabalenka has never been able to climb – reaching a Major final. She has lost each of her three previous semifinals in the last two years.
Rybakina is racing through her service games, and making a statement with her power and serve, winning this one to love.
Azarenka is doing well to keep up, but she will need to take advantage of second serves, and elongate the rallies to make her opponent uncomfortable.
Azarenka holds, but the game was not without a couple of huge groundstrokes from Rybakina - especially on return - taking the game to deuce.
The Belarusian is going to need her serve, given chances on her opponent's serve are going to be few and far between today.
Shaky from Rybakina, who put in a double fault to start things off.
From thereon, she was comfortable, smashing three aces and not letting Azarenka's return come into play.
Statement opening game.
The storylines write themselves. Rybakina is looking to join Azarenka in the elite list of active women's singles players to have multiple Slams, by reaching a second final in her third Major.
Azarenka is looking to win a third Australian Open.
A big one.
Per WTA, nearly half of Rybakina's serves have failed to come back to her side of the court. She has a tournament-leading 35 aces.
Azarenka is the standout returner of this women's draw, with advanced return positioning, and a tournament-leading 105 first serves returned.
The duo cancel out each other's standout strengths, making this a mouthwatering clash.
Stay tuned as the players warm up on court.
Elena Rybakina won the only encounter between the pair, at last year's Indian Wells Open.
The Kazakh defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 in the third round.
What the Belarusian is attempting to do in Melbourne is incredibly difficult.
If she wins the title, there will be exactly 10 years between her latest and last Grand Slam singles title (Australian Open 2013), by far, more than any other multiple-Slam champ.
In the primetime session on the Rod Laver Arena, it's reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina taking on two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final. Coming up shortly.
Victoria Azarenka has equalled Martina Hingis at the 13th place for the most Grand Slam career wins in the Open Era. This is some record-making for a player who arrived in Melbourne with no Slam quarterfinals since the 2020 US Open (runner-up), no Australian Open quarterfinal since 2016 and no semifinal since 2013.
The 6-ft-tall Elena Rybakina sets up her game on her biggest strength, a powerful serve. Per WTA, nearly half of her first serves in Melbourne have gone unreturned, and she has a tournament-high 35 aces. That strength should be put to the test by her next opponent, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka. The peak of Azarenka’s career may have come a decade ago, but her familiarity with conditions in Melbourne as a two-time former champion, and her aggressive baseline game, have proved to be huge weapons. (A must READ preview by Namit Kumar)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open Women's singles semifinals. Victoria Azarenka will take on Elena Rybakina in the first match. In the second match, Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns against Poland’s Magda Linette. Stay tune for all the live updates.