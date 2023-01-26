Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Semifinals Live Updates: First set on serve as Elena Rybakina takes on Victoria Azarenka

Australian Open 2023 Women's Singles Semifinals: Rybakina vs Azarenka, Sabalenka vs Linett Live Updates from Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday (January 26).

Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Semifinals, Rybakina vs Azarenka, Sabalenka Linette Live Updates: Victoria Azarenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title a decade after her last championship at Melbourne Park when she plays Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in one of two women’s semifinals at night. No. 5-seeded Aryna Sabalenka plays unseeded Magda Linette in the other. Now 33, Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 titles in Australia but she has not been back to the final four since.