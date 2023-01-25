scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Australian Open 2023: Watch Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic paid his respects to Roger Federer and shared a heartwarming moment with his mother at Australian Open 2023

Federer-Djokovic, Novak Djokovic on retirment, Federer retirementNovak Djokovic talks to Roger Federer. (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Andrey Rublev to reach the last four on Wednesday.

The Serb, still wearing a thigh strapping but looking supreme, raced to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory with a performance that would have been uncomfortable viewing for American Tommy Paul.

After the match, Djokovic was asked to shared his experience when he first reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam event.

Responding to the query in the post-match interaction, he said, “I was fortunate to win the semifinals, but finals I lost to Roger.”

“Lets give him a huge round of applause to Roger. He deserves it. I had some great battles with Roger over the years that’s for sure, tennis misses him for sure,” he added.

“I saw him dressing up very sharply for fashion week the other day. I’ve seen him skiing, I wanna challenge him for a little skiing race in few years time. But he’s enjoying life and it’s nice to see that,” he further added.

Djokovic also wished his mother, who was in the stands, and said, “I would like to say something, today is the birthday of my physiotherapist who is not here. He left for the locker room but I want to say Happy Birthday to him and Happy Birthday to my mother, which was yesterday.

So my mom is here Love You Mom!”

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 20:18 IST
