Australian Open 2023: Dreaming of third title, Victoria Azarenka runs into third seed Jessica Pegula

Grand Slam fever grips tennis fans all over the world as the 2023 Australian Open kicks off. For the next fortnight, The Indian Express will bring you the biggest storylines of the day, and the best matches to watch at timings suitable for Indian audiences, every morning.

Showcase match

(3) Jessica Pegula vs (24) Victoria Azarenka (Quarterfinal)

1.30pm, Rod Laver Arena

Victoria Azarenka was the only player in the women’s draw this year to have won the Australian Open before, having done it successively in 2012 and 2013. But 10 years on, after a couple of seasons of shaky form and injury issues, few would have given her a chance to win her third in Melbourne.

The Belarusian has seen and taken the opening to give herself a chance. A gruelling 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over the dangerous-looking Chinese Zhu Li, that lasted nearly three hours and went into the late hours on Sunday, may just have played her into form to launch an unexpected title charge.

Azarenka’s familiarity with the conditions, and previous success may increase expectations, but she is not getting ahead of herself. “I made history (at the Australian Open). For me, my name is always going to be there on the wall,” she told reporters after her late-night triumph. “But I don’t really look back and think about what I have done. I just try to really create new memories.”

The 33-year-old has good reason not to let herself get carried away, considering the upcoming opposition. Her next opponent, third seed Jessica Pegula, is the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw, and will look to do one better than the three Major quarterfinals she reached last year. Pegula is on an eight-match winning streak, each of them coming in Australia, without dropping a single set.

Despite not having any outright weapons, Pegula’s consistency is her speciality. The 28-year-old is comfortable from the baseline with sharp, clean groundstrokes that regularly paint the lines for winners, and couples that with a solid work ethic and athleticism.

United States’ Jessica Pegula serves to Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) United States’ Jessica Pegula serves to Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

On top of Pegula’s good form, the scheduling of the match may just tip the scales in her favour slightly. The quarterfinal will take place in the prime-time session in the evening on the Rod Laver Arena – organisers seeing the potential of the matchup by picking it over crowd-favourite Stefanos Tsitsipas’ quarterfinal against Jiri Lehecka.

Azarenka hits her groundstrokes with pace and spin, looking for depth to push her opponent behind the baseline before finishing points with more advanced court positioning, being comfortable at the net.

In the cooler night conditions, that is not as much of a threat, as the speed of the bounce on the courts tends to increase and come to the aid of flatter shotmakers like Pegula. The American is also adept at redirecting pace on speedy surfaces, explaining her good form in Australia at the moment and in the past, having reached the quarterfinal each of the last two years.

While Pegula may have form and conditions on her side, Azarenka has got experience. Monday’s win was the Belarusian’s 46th main draw win in Melbourne, equalling the record of three-time champion Martina Navratilova, falling one short of Steffi Graf. Pegula, after having spent much of her career in lower-level ITF tournaments, is vying for a maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

The clash of contrasting playing styles and strengths makes the encounter an intriguing one, but it is not devoid of storylines either.

Despite reaching the US Open final as recently as 2020, Azarenka is one of the many forgotten former Major champions looking to find their form again. Pegula, just reaching the peak of her career, was one of the pre-tournament favourites, expected to take the steps to forge her way to the sport’s elite. Either way, it should make for a tense, entertaining matchup.