Australian Open 2023 Semifinal Live Score: Novak Djokovic seeks history in battle against Tommy Paul

Australian Open semifinal: Unstoppable Novak Djokovic has Tommy Paul in his sights next

On the first point of his Australian Open quarterfinal against Russia’s Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, Novak Djokovic hit an uncharacteristic double fault. That would be the highest of highs Rublev saw throughout the encounter, as Djokovic pummelled him 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinal with yet another dominant display.

The Russian was nowhere near as bad as the scoreline would suggest, moving well on court, striking his famously powerful forehand well, and serving well. It was just that Djokovic, on the hunt for a 10th Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam singles title, was simply too good.

The same fate befell Alex de Minaur a few days prior, a talented young Aussie who was meant to test Djokovic’s injured hamstring and make things difficult for him with boisterous local support. That same support turned mute, as Djokovic gave them an exhibition of some of his best tennis in recent years to strangle their local hero 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in less than two hours. (READ MORE)

