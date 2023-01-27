Australian Open 2023 Semifinal Live Score: Novak Djokovic seeks history in battle against Tommy Paul

Australian Open 2023 Semifinal Live, N. Djokovic vs T. Paul: In the second men’s semifinal Novak Djokovic faces unseeded American Tommy Paul.
Djokovic is on a 26-match winning streak at Melbourne Park and has looked particularly dominant since his sore left hamstring stopped bothering him.
He has grabbed 11 sets in a row and dropped only 27 games in that span. Djokovic is seeking a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall, which would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. He is also a combined 18-0 in semifinals and finals in Melbourne.
