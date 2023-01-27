scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Australian Open 2023 Semifinal Live Score: Novak Djokovic seeks history in battle against Tommy Paul

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul Live Score Updates: Australian Open 2023 Semifinal is being played at the Rod Laver Arena.

January 27, 2023 13:02 IST
Australian Open 2023 Semifinal LiveAustralian Open 2023 Semifinal Live: Novak Djokovic faces unseeded American Tommy Paul.

Australian Open 2023 Semifinal Live, N. Djokovic vs T. Paul: In the second men’s semifinal Novak Djokovic faces unseeded American Tommy Paul.

Djokovic is on a 26-match winning streak at Melbourne Park and has looked particularly dominant since his sore left hamstring stopped bothering him.

He has grabbed 11 sets in a row and dropped only 27 games in that span. Djokovic is seeking a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall, which would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. He is also a combined 18-0 in semifinals and finals in Melbourne.

Follow Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul, Australian Open 2023 Semifinal Live Updates here: 

Australian Open 2023 Semifinal: Follow N. Djokovic vs T. Paul Live Score and Updates Below

Australian Open semifinal: Unstoppable Novak Djokovic has Tommy Paul in his sights next

On the first point of his Australian Open quarterfinal against Russia’s Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, Novak Djokovic hit an uncharacteristic double fault. That would be the highest of highs Rublev saw throughout the encounter, as Djokovic pummelled him 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinal with yet another dominant display.

The Russian was nowhere near as bad as the scoreline would suggest, moving well on court, striking his famously powerful forehand well, and serving well. It was just that Djokovic, on the hunt for a 10th Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam singles title, was simply too good.

The same fate befell Alex de Minaur a few days prior, a talented young Aussie who was meant to test Djokovic’s injured hamstring and make things difficult for him with boisterous local support. That same support turned mute, as Djokovic gave them an exhibition of some of his best tennis in recent years to strangle their local hero 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in less than two hours. (READ MORE)

