Australian Open 2023, What to Watch Today: With crowd back on his side, Novak Djokovic returns to Melbourne

Grand Slam fever grips tennis fans all over the world as the 2023 Australian Open kicks off. For the next fortnight, The Indian Express will bring you the biggest storylines of the day, and the best matches to watch at timings suitable for Indian audiences, every morning.

Showcase match

(4) Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena (Round of 128)

Approx. 3.00pm, Rod Laver Arena

In January 2022, Novak Djokovic was Australia’s universal villain. After two years of stringent restrictions in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Serb’s attempts to play the Australian Open, where he was the four-time defending champion, without proof of vaccination, sparked outrage across the country.

His eventual detention and subsequent deportation became major global news across the world, and he emerged as the main antagonist among those trying to fight anti-vaccination sentiment.

A year later, as the 35-year-old prepares to take the court for his opening match against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, that sentiment seems to have died down. Djokovic, whose three-year ban accompanying his deportation was lifted in November, has arrived in Australia to substantial fanfare.

He was cheered on as he produced some of his best tennis in recent memory to get past a strong draw in Adelaide, where he picked up his first title of the year. He was signed on to play a high-profile practice match against Nick Kyrgios – tickets for which sold out almost instantly. He has been welcomed by a tennis-crazy audience that, after all that went on last year, seem keen to let tennis take centre-stage this time around.

For Djokovic, famously experienced in combating crowds that fail to show him any love, this would come as a welcome surprise. Especially considering the support he has enjoyed in the past. The event where he has seen most success is also the one where he is most adored, largely thanks to Australia’s substantial Serbian population that also showed up outside the public courts during his trial last year.

“I was very emotional, honestly, coming into the court with the reception that I received,” Djokovic said after the practice match on Saturday. “I didn’t know how that’s going to go after the events of last year. I’m very grateful for the kind of energy and reception, love and support I got.”

For a public figure whose comments – especially in a post-COVID world – have been so intensely scrutinized, this year in Melbourne, Djokovic has come off as understanding and willing to move on. “I understand that it was a frustrating period for a lot of people around the world, particularly here in Australia for two years,” he told the News Nine Network.

His understanding did not come without a rejoinder: “But I have to say the media presented it in a completely wrong way because that’s not what happened, and a lot of people still have the wrong idea about what happened.” Aware of the political confusion – or battle – that he found himself in, he defended his actions by saying he arrived with valid papers and that he felt unfairly presented and treated. “All of a sudden I became the villain of the world which is obviously a terrible position to be in as an athlete,” he added.

That will be the line of intrigue during Djokovic’s title charge – on form alone, he is the firm favourite – this year. For a player who has become an expert at turning affliction into results, Djokovic, by his own admission, evidently feels hard done by the media storm that followed him last year.

Beyond all the niceties that have come along with his return, the events of last year may be fuelling the fire. In Adelaide, not only did Djokovic look in good touch, he looked hungrier and sharper than he did for most of last year. He showed some trademark steel – nursing tightness in his hamstring through a high-level semifinal against Daniil Medvedev and the final in which he came back from match point down. But the improvement in his level came with heightened resolve.

On Tuesday, Carballes Baena – an accomplished top 100 player himself, well-versed with his opponent’s game having trained with him in the past – and the rest of the world will find out which Djokovic has showed up at Melbourne this year. The perennial villain easily distracted by detractors and a crowd that does not take long to turn on him, or the steely champion, ready and motivated, on the hunt for redemption.