Australian Open 2023: With Aussie hopes on his shoulders, Alex de Minaur takes on Novak Djokovic

Grand Slam fever grips tennis fans all over the world as the 2023 Australian Open kicks off. For the next fortnight, The Indian Express will bring you the biggest storylines of the day, and the best matches to watch at timings suitable for Indian audiences, every morning.

Showcase match

(4) Novak Djokovic vs (22) Alex de Minaur (Round of 16)

1.30 pm, Rod Laver Arena

When Nick Kyrgios was forced to pull out of the Australian Open a day before action started due to a knee injury, there was all-round disappointment.

The temperamental Aussie had finally begun living up to the hype, reaching the Wimbledon final last year. He was a huge commercial draw to pull crowds and eyeballs, and most importantly, a local hero with a real chance to put on a show in front of a tennis-crazy Australian audience.

After the first week in Melbourne, it is safe to say that Alex de Minaur, dubbed ‘Demon’ by the Aussie faithful, has more than filled his shoes.

The 23-year-old does not boast of a flashy game similar to his Netflix-starring compatriot. But the flash has been replaced by substance. The World No. 24 – coming into the tournament after the biggest win over his life against Rafael Nadal at the United Cup – may not have a clear-cut set of weapons, but his patient and gritty style of play can be very effective in wearing an opponent down.

His foot-speed has become renowned, with many legitimate claims that he is the quickest player on tour, and allows him to take up a more conservative court positioning behind the baseline, knowing he can last in rallies when made to move side to side.

De Minaur has been solid in the tournament so far, dropping only one set in three comfortable wins. But for the most part of his career, he has hit his ceiling in the first weeks of Majors. Standing in his way to a first quarterfinal of his home Slam is the little matter of Novak Djokovic.

The Serb, the firm favourite to win the title even before so many of the top players fell early, has shown a level in Melbourne that the others have failed to replicate. He has done what is turning into his trademark now – raising his level when up against an opponent in top form, to flatten their confidence and steamroll them as mistakes begin to creep in. The serve and backhand have been firing, and the return tactics have been sharp.

Injury concern

However, Djokovic’s problem has been an increasingly worrying hamstring. Having arrived in Melbourne with what most considered a niggle, the injury has looked worse with each passing match, with him needing treatment twice during his straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov in the third round. Djokovic has had to manage the pain, even keeping his training in between matches – a vital part of forming strategy for upcoming opponents – to a minimum to ensure his fitness.

This presents a rare opportunity to De Minaur. The Aussie prefers to extend rallies from the baseline before finding the right time to increase the pace of his groundstrokes or throw in a drop shot to surprise his opponent. This could be an asset given Djokovic’s restricted movement due to the hamstring.

Home crowd advantage is undoubtedly going to play a role too. A raucous Aussie crowd will get behind De Minaur during the night session at Rod Laver Arena, which does, as it has so many times before, have the potential to get under Djokovic’s skin and cause a few lapses.

“I’m sure that the atmosphere will be electric and he’s going to have a lot of support, and he’s going to be pumped to try to win the match,” the Serb said on court after his third-round triumph. “But I’ve had experiences before. I played Lleyton Hewitt here. I played some big Aussie players, so I know how that feels. I know what to expect.”

Djokovic is still expected to manage the hamstring, and a partisan crowd, with ease, especially considering the level he has shown in the first week. It may make it more challenging though, and that should make for an entertaining watch.